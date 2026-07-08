More Details Emerge After Retired Storage Wars Star Darrell Sheets' Suicide

Many are still mourning Darrell Sheets, the storage auction veteran best known for his work on the first 15 seasons of A&E’s Storage Wars. Sheets sadly died by suicide at the age of 67 on April 22, with his body being found at his home in Arizona. In the aftermath, certain questions remain in regard to Sheets’ death, and authorities have been looking into the matter. New information has now reached the surface, as it would appear that Sheets left a suicide note and apparently got into a fight with his son not long before his death.

An incident report from the Lake Havasu City Police is now making the rounds, and it includes alleged details regarding Sheets’ passing. TMZ reports that a handwritten note was discovered not far from where Sheets’ body was found. Apparently, the message was found in a black basket within a bathroom not far from where Sheets died. According to the news outlet, the handwriting in the note is somewhat scribbled, but what can be made out is the following text:

I could not take anymore the Facebook bulling, fuck you [redacted]

The note appears to be referencing the cyber bullying that Sheets faced ahead of his death. During the latter portion of his life, Sheets had also been candid about dealing with depression and referred to it as “the Devil's way of attacking” people. Several of Sheets’ former cast members have been candid about his struggles with bullying amid their remembrances of him. Sheets’ son and co-star, Brandon, has also paid tribute and, while the two were seemingly close, they apparently got into it shortly before Darrell’s death.

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Darrell Sheets’ girlfriend told authorities that Brandon visited at some point in the days leading up to Darrell’s death and that they got into an argument about “family drama.” Darrell’s partner said she left the house, because the conversation allegedly became so tense, with Brandon supposedly yelling at his father. She also alleged that Darrell had been “sad” after that visit due to feeling like he let his son down. Additionally, the girlfriend claimed Darrell was further upset by text messages from his daughter-in-law, who accused his girlfriend of stealing money from him.

In addition to the family drama, Sheets had also reportedly been dealing with insomnia during the final months of his life, and his girlfriend was purportedly having trouble sleeping, too. Sheets’ girlfriend said that on the night he died, he was unable to sleep and that she later woke up to see him standing in the doorway. Sheets supposedly told her to go back to sleep, after which she heard a gunshot.

Sheets was a much-loved member of the Storage Wars family and was famously known as “The Gambler,” due to his tendency to gamble with assets amid auctions. Following Sheets’ death, his