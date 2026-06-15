Bebe Rexha, Whitney Cummings And More Pay Tribute After Midair Helicopter Crash Kills Oliver Tree

While we’re still in the first half of the 2026 calendar , the year has already brought a devastating number of Hollywood losses. Fans have said goodbye to major stars, including Catherine O’Hara after her passing , Eric Dane following his death from ALS , James Van Der Beek after his death from cancer , and, more recently, beloved Buffy and Ted Lasso actor Anthony Head . Now, the music world is mourning Oliver Tree after the singer reportedly died in a midair helicopter collision in Brazil.

According to Us Weekly , two helicopters reportedly collided in southwest Rio de Janeiro on June 14, killing six people. The outlet reported that Tree was among the victims and noted he had recently been in Brazil for his world tour, including a June 6 performance in São Paulo. The Associated Press reported that authorities were still working to confirm victims’ identities, though Tree was listed on the flight manifest.

Bebe Rexha wrote on X that she was “in shock” after learning about Tree’s death. Her post read:

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I’m in shock. I was in the middle of my cd signing in nyc when I found the news of Oliver tree. I can’t believe it. We recorded a record together to be on dirty blonde. He was so smart. Passionate. Talented. Kind. I’m so sad. May he rest in peace.

Whitney Cummings also posted an emotional tribute. The comedian and former sitcom star posted a photo of herself in an embrace with Tree.

Oliver Tree is one of the most talented people on earth and usually that comes with an ego and all kinds of dickhead nonsense, but Oliver is pure love and the best version of what an artist and person can and should be. There’s no silver lining. We lost a giant 💔 pic.twitter.com/RRR1dUC3okJune 14, 2026

Bobbi Althoff, known for her awkward interviews , got really reflective on getting to know the singer, sharing a photo of the two, the late performer dressed as Elmo, on Instagram . She wrote:

What an honor it was to get to know you, Oliver. I’m so sad to hear this news. The world is so cruel. Rest in peace 😔

YouTuber Ethan Klein posted one of the longest tributes, admitting he initially hoped the news was some kind of elaborate joke because that felt in character for his friend. In part, he wrote:

I’m in disbelief… still desperate to think this is part of an elaborate prank. That seems like something he’d do, right? The truth is, no matter how desperate I am to not believe it, my friend Oliver has passed away.

Klein went on to describe Tree as one of the funniest people he had ever known, praising his creativity, generosity and commitment to making every collaboration special. He called the singer a “true artist” and said the world had become “darker” without him.

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Others kept their reactions shorter, but no less heartfelt. FaZe Banks shared what he said was a recent text message from Tree about the temporary nature of life, adding, “RIP Oliver Tree, beautiful soul.”

“Life is short and everything is temporary so put yourself first and focus on what will make you happy cause everything else is out of your hands!”RIP Oliver Tree, beautiful soul. pic.twitter.com/ESggTR8FYBJune 14, 2026

Andy Milonakis said he did not know how to process the news and was grateful he had recently spent time with him. The former MTV star shared:

RIP Oliver Tree. I don't know how to process this, I'm glad I got to spend a lot of time with him last month but this shit sucks. Life is fragile and unfair

Johnnie Guilbert, who had recently filmed videos with Tree, shared:

“Life is short and everything is temporary so put yourself first and focus on what will make you happy cause everything else is out of your hands!” RIP Oliver Tree, beautiful soul.

Tree's death feels especially surreal because so much of his public persona revolved around absurd humor, exaggerated characters and a kind of cartoonish invincibility. Beneath the bowl cuts, oversized outfits and internet chaos was an artist whose music reached millions and whose friends clearly saw far more than the persona.

The loss also feels especially sudden. Tree had been performing internationally and was reportedly scheduled to play Lisbon next month. Authorities continue investigating the crash that claimed six lives.