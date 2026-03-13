Virgin River Season 7 Added A Character From Mel's Past, But The Showrunner Explained Why Fans Shouldn't Worry About Her Relationship With Jack

Fans of small town romance who have a Netflix subscription have now been treated to Virgin River Season 7, as it hit the 2026 TV schedule on March 12. The new episodes started with a major shock, and went on to deliver many twists for our favorite characters. This includes the very newly married Mel and Jack, who go through quite an emotional whirlwind after being asked to adopt the baby of one of Mel’s patients in the Season 6 finale. There’s also a new character who could cause some trouble for the couple going forward, but the showrunner has now explained why fans shouldn’t worry.

What Virgin River’s Showrunner Said About That New Season 7 Character From Mel’s Past

You know, for such a small town with a relatively non-controversial populace, Virgin River always manages to surprise us. Whether it’s the rather shocking level of criminal activity, the ways the emotional scars of the townsfolk show up in their interactions, or just the secrets they keep about their pasts, each season brings fresh revelations, and the 2026 Netflix release delivered more of that with Season 7.

Sure, we got answers to some of the intriguing cliffhangers from the sixth season finale, but also more questions. For many fans I bet one of those involves the new character played by Austin Nichols, Eli, who just so happens to be a man from Mel’s past who will be involved in Mel and Jack’s life when Season 8 arrives. If, however, you’re now concerned for the long-time couple, showrunner Sean Patrick Smith has shared why all will continue to be (basically) right in Mel and Jack’s world. When asked by Deadline recently if he’s setting up another love triangle, he said:

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No, and that’s what was interesting about introducing this character. I think the only love interest that we ever knew for Mel was her husband who passed, so there was no physical presence for anyone. So we got excited about the idea of growing out her romantic love life in the past tense, and seeing somebody else come back in. I can’t say it’s a love triangle as much, I didn’t want to do the traditional thing that we’ve seen before.

OH, THANK GOD! Look, Mel and Jack have been through more trauma in only about three years (roughly) of knowing each other than possibly any other couple. They finally just started their honeymoon era (when Season 7, Episode 1 begins it’s literally been less than 24 hours since their wedding), so the idea of having an old flame of Mel’s come in and actively try to ruin things simply would have been too much.

It turns out that the main point in bringing Eli in was to flesh out Mel’s romantic life pre-Jack and pre-her deceased husband. I can get down with that, because we know she must have had amorous adventures before we met her and began learning about all of the troubles she had in her marriage. Of course, those who’ve finished the season already will know that Eli now has a rather important part in Mel and Jack’s life, and Smith did confirm that the character is far from gone, noting that Season 8 will see Nichols recurring in the role.

Luckily, we know that his increased appearances won’t spell trouble for Mel and Jack, and our fave couple can continue to weather storms together.