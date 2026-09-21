Daredevil: Born Again Now Has An Endgame In Place, But Are There Problems Behind The Scenes?

When it comes to upcoming Marvel TV shows, Daredevil: Born Again is arguably one of the most anticipated titles. The series is set to return to the small screen in 2027 for its third season, the details of which are still being kept tightly under wraps. However, fans just received some major news, as it’s been reported that Season 3 will also be the show’s last. Information about this is scant at the moment but, with the show’s endgame apparently in place, there may also be reason to believe there are issues unfolding behind the scenes.

News of Daredevil: Born Again’s cancellation arrives just a couple of months after the conclusion of principal photography on Season 3. As of this writing, Marvel Studios’ TV arm has yet to publicly comment on the decision to end the show. Interestingly enough, though, THR also reports that this development comes on the heels of the studio parting ways with showrunner Dario Scardapane. The EP’s contract was reportedly up, and Marvel chose not to renew it. Not only that, but this all comes at an interesting time for the show.

Per the trade, Born Again’s third season is in the midst of post-production, which means the series will have to move forward on that front without a showrunner at the helm. An insider for THR does claim that post-production work is in its final stages, though the decision to remove Scardapane at this point is something of a head-scratcher. I’m curious as to who the crew will defer to as they put the finishing touches on what will now be the series’ final installments.

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Daredevil: Born Again is set to return for its third and final season sometime in March 2027. In the meantime, fans can catch up on the show by streaming the first two seasons with a Disney+ subscription.

More to come...