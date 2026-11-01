One Big Way Daredevil: Born Again’s Cancellation Differs From The OG Show’s End, Per Deborah Ann Woll
Well, this is a silver lining of sorts.
When it comes to the list of upcoming Marvel shows, fans are set to witness the end of an era in 2027. Daredevil: Born Again is set to end next year following a three-season run. Fans have, unsurprisingly, been in their feelings since the news was confirmed, and the cast has been opening up as well. Franchise veteran Deborah Ann Woll also spoke out in the aftermath of the cancellation news. And, more recently, she got real about one way this series’ demise differs from that of its parent show.
Woll has not only played Karen on Born Again, but she famously portrayed the journalist-turned-lawyer on Netflix’s Daredevil as well. Given that personal history, Woll has become quite attached to her character and this corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The fan-favorite actress recently spoke to ComicBook about her time with the franchise and reflected on the first show’s cancellation. Per Woll, the third season of that show is her favorite of the series, and that was just one reason why the cancellation initial stung:
Woll’s feelings are completely understandable, as Daredevil’s cancellation in 2018 was heartbreaking. At the time, the show’s unfortunate fate was in great part due to the shrinking role of the now-defunct Marvel Television (a banner now used by Marvel Studios’ TV arm). It’s sad to think about the notion of the True Blood alum both being surprised by the show’s conclusion and being unable to properly say goodbye to her colleagues. At the very least, though, with Born Again’s cancellation, Woll was afforded more closure:
While I’m comforted by the notion of Woll having had an inkling regarding Born Again’s fate, it’s still hard to believe the show is coming to an end. There’s been quite a bit of mourning amongst fans in some respects, but the stars themselves are remaining upbeat. Series lead Charlie Cox shared a great perspective, as he emphasized how he and his collaborators are going out on their own terms. Fellow cast member Matthew Lillard also teased an exciting third season, and those comments may cheer up fans.
It’s true that there will be a lot to look forward to in this third and final season, from a loose adaptation of the famous storyline “"The Devil in Cell-Block D" to a reunion of The Defenders. Of course, we’ll also get to spend more time with Deborah Ann Woll’s Karen Page, who’s proven to be one of the MCU’s most dynamic characters. It’ll be a pleasure for me to watch her in the final season, and it’ll be sweeter knowing that Page was able to walk away from set after having given hugs and snagged a souvenir.
Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 is set to premiere in March 2027 and, in the meantime, fans can stream the first two seasons (along with the OG show) using a Disney+ subscription.
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Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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