I Need Daredevil: Born Again To Bring Back One Series Vet (Who’s Not Rosario Dawson) Before It Ends

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were met with some sad news last week, as it was reported that Daredevil: Born Again would end with its upcoming third season. The news came months after Season 3 wrapped and on the heels of Marvel parting ways with showrunner Dario Scardapane. With this next set of episodes serving as the fan-favorite show’s swan song, expectations are arguably even higher now, and there are certain developments I want to see, with one being the return of a franchise veteran (aside from Rosario Dawson).

Please don’t misunderstand me, as I would love to see Rosario Dawson’s Claire Temple return in some form or fashion. She is, after all, a key part of the show’s lore and also served as a major piece of connective tissue throughout the MCU’s street-level shows (which were originally streamable with a Netflix subscription). However, the character I’m talking about is someone who has even closer ties to the Man Without Fear. The person I’m talking about is none other than Maggie Grace, the mother of Matt Murdock.

(Image credit: Marvel)

Maggie (played by Joanne Whalley) was originally introduced into the MCU during the third season of Daredevil and, up to that point, she’d only been alluded to up to that point. A nun at Clinton Church, Maggie had a brief tryst with Matt’s father, Jack, during which they conceived him. Sadly, she abandoned her son and partner after experiencing postpartum depression. Grace ultimately re-entered her son’s life after he was recovered from Midland Circle and, after learning of his mother’s identity, Matt had to reckon with her past actions.

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Ultimately, Matt and Maggie find common ground, and the latter offers to be a resource to her son if he ever needs guidance. I find it interesting that Maggie has yet to appear on Born Again, though the latest season of the show did reveal that she’d taken a sabbatical in Rome. At this point, it feels like Maggie should return, and that’s not just because the final season is looming. With Matt imprisoned after revealing himself as Daredevil, I think he could use his mother’s listening ear. Also, if word were to get back to Maggie about her son’s situation, I can’t imagine her not hopping on a plane and heading back to Hell’s Kitchen.

I’d love to see a scene in which Maggie visits Matt while he’s behind bars, and such a scene could be emotionally impactful. Honestly, I can imagine Matt having quite a few people in his ear while he’s locked up, and it just makes a lot of sense for Maggie to reach out and provide support. At the same time, I can imagine others may also try to reach out to Murdock and even seek ways to overturn his sentence.

That’s, of course, speculation, though it wouldn’t be shocking if Matt did have friends on the outside actively working to free him. After all, set photos have revealed that the other members of the Defenders will reunite this season following the return of Jessica Jones and re-emergence of Luke Cage amid Season 2.

Non-official photos have also provided a glimpse at the return of Finn Jones’ Danny Rand. How exactly those heroes play into the season is anyone’s guess right now, but it’s poetic that they’d all be together in what’s now going to be the final stretch of the show.

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And, yes, Rosario Dawson should make an MCU comeback, too, as she hasn’t been seen since the second season of Luke Cage back in 2018. Interestingly enough, Dawson reprised Temple for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but her scene was cut. Still, the mere fact that Claire was involved in some way suggests to me that the folks at Marvel still have love for her.

(Image credit: Marvel)

So, in short, I’m hoping Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 welcomes back Maggie so that she can have at least one more meeting with her son. I’m also down for any other veteran stars to appear, whether it be Rosario Dawson’s Claire Temple or even Rob Morgan’s Turk Barrett. We’ll see what’s what when the upcoming Marvel show returns for one last bout in March 2027. In the meantime, stream the first two seasons of the series – as well as all three seasons of its parent series – with a Disney+ subscription.