Daredevil’s Deborah Ann Woll Reacts To Born Again Ending With Season 3

While the MCU is getting ready to tear the multiverse apart on the big screen when Avengers: Doomsday’s release date arrives, some of Marvel’s small-screen heroes are also getting their worlds ripped apart. At least metaphorically speaking. I’m talking about Daredevil: Born Again getting canceled at Disney+, with the upcoming third season set to cap off Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk’s fight for New York City. It’s been quite the blow for fans, and I can only imagine it’s worse for the cast and crew, though Deborah Ann Woll is keeping spirits high.

Woll’s Karen Page was thankfully given a bigger piece of the storytelling pie in Season 2, and it’s safe to assume that’ll remain the case in the third batch of episodes whenever they arrive. The actress took to Facebook to share her reaction to the cancellation news, saying:

😞 Enjoy the last season, guys! We worked really hard on it. Grateful for you. ❤️❤️

While I'm sure she could have dwelled in that sad emoji space for a lot longer, now isn't the ideal time to mourn the show, since there's still quite a bit of hype and promotion to come before Season 3 gets released, presumably around March 2027.

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To be sure, that hype is certainly justified, since Season 3 will pay off on Mike Colter's Luke Cage showing up in the Season 2 finale and will officially bring The Defenders back as a whole, including Finn Jones' Ironfist. As well, Elodie Yung's Elektra is also back in the fold in some way, with a new version of Muse serving as a threat, so there will be a lot to pay off in the upcoming Marvel show's final season.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Unfortunately, though understandably, Deborah Ann Woll's post didn't address the idea that showrunner Dario Scardapane, who took over the creative reins admist the Season 1 creative overall that totally changed the show's direction and tone. At the same time the show's fate was revealed, reports also stated Scardapane had made his official exit in the middle of post-production, with his contract with Marvel not getting renewed. It's unclear whether that will have any meaningful effect on the final product, or whether there were other issues at play.

In any case, I still believe Woll in saying she and everyone else busted their butts to bring Season 3 to life. I do wonder whether or not the ending will feel like a true conclusion, or if it'll just leave fans asking for more as it went in the Netflix days.

Outside of all things superhero and Marvel, Deborah Ann Woll is also promoting the upcoming horror movie The Cycle, from ThanksKilling and V/H/S/Beyond director Jordan Downey, in which she plays a woman who discovers her father’s twisted past after his body shows up after he’d been missing for 36 years. Not the kind of situation Daredevil would be much help in, one would think.

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While we wait for new episodes, both of the previous seasons of Daredevil: Born Again are available to stream via Disney+ subscription.