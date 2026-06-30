Voicemails For Isabelle Is One Of My Favorite Romantic Movies In A While, And I Think I Know Why

Great love should make you cry. Because to love truly, recklessly, and beautifully means to open your heart up completely. That kind of true love can only end in tears, one way or another. Voicemails for Isabelle reminds you that love has to hurt.

The sad reality of living and loving is that we love people that we will eventually lose, or will lose us. Many great love movies discuss unrequited love or the agonizing pain of a breakup, but some even better ones explore losing a soulmate and finding another while healing.

That’s the main premise of Voicemails for Isabelle, but only partly why it’s such a beautiful love story.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Warning: Voicemails for Isabelle spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Voicemails For Isabelle Wasn't Just A Love Story Between The Main Characters But An Ode To Sisters

My sisters mean the world to me. To lose them would destroy me because they are, in many ways, my best friends and two of my soulmates. If you have a sister that you’re close with, you automatically feel Jill’s (Zoey Deutch) pain. Isabelle (Ciara Bravo) is her world. Isabelle was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at a young age, so Jill knows that Isabelle likely won’t live to old age. However, knowing someone will die doesn’t prepare you for the devastation when it happens.

Jill knows Isabelle will die. We know Isabelle will die, but we all mourn this loss. The main love story of Voicemails for Isabelle is between these sisters. Jill and Wes’s (Nick Robinson) love story is secondary but just as profound. Jill wants a love story similar to the great rom-com movies.

Wes provides this for her, and their love story makes you swoon. However, Isabelle and Jill’s love is what drives the movie. It gives it heart and soul. You care equally about Jill’s love with Wes and Isabelle. Not many romantic movies show two love stories happening simultaneously. Jill’s love for Isabelle shows an everlasting love that can’t be broken, even in death. Her love for Wes shows something new and fragile, but just as important to her, especially during this time in her life.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Film Also Had Some Empowering Messages That I Think Many Will Connect With

Like with many great love movies, Wes and Jill eventually reach the conflict portion of their relationship. Their breakup isn’t devastating, like some others , because it’s important to their growth as a couple. It’s also inevitable as part of the film’s formula and plot.

However, the main purpose of Wes and Jill’s breakup is to show that Jill doesn’t need Wes. She’s fine on her own. I think that’s such a powerful message in a romantic dramedy. Many films, especially centered on romance, focus on the woman needing the man to feel complete. We have even seen so many epic moments and lines that declare this exact sentiment. The woman is not her full, true self without the love of this man. It may go both ways in many films, but sometimes it is put out there that the woman