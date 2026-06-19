Voicemails For Isabelle Is My Favorite Rom-Com Of 2026 So Far, But What Do The Reviews Say?

If there’s a rom-com coming up on the 2026 movie schedule , you better believe I have its premiere date circled on my calendar. I was especially interested in Voicemails for Isabelle, seeing as it stars Zoey Deutch and Nick Robinson and tells the story of Jill, a woman who has just lost her sister, and Wes, the man who is receiving the voicemails she is leaving for her late sibling as a way of dealing with her grief. After watching this film, I quickly realized it was my favorite rom-com of 2026 so far. However, we also need to discuss what the reviews say about this Netflix romance.

Voicemails for Isabelle Is My Favorite Rom-Com Of 2026 (So Far)

I had a feeling Voicemails for Isabelle would be an all-timer , and I’m happy I was right. Seriously, this film stands up there with fantastic Netflix rom-coms like Set It Up and To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.

Like the aforementioned movies, this film is led by two stars who have irresistible chemistry, and it tells a story that’s unique and impossible not to pay attention to. At first, I was a bit worried, because the premise of Wes (Robinson) not telling Jill (Deutch) about the voicemails he'd heard seemed irredeemable. However, the film cleverly solves that conflict while developing their romance. While that’s happening, it's also pulling at your heartstrings as it examines how Jill is handling the grief that’s come with the death of her sister.

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Overall, this film manages to balance a tragic tale about loss with a beautiful romance that highlights the healing process. Plus, there’s a fantastic dose of comedy mixed in. So, as you can see, I adored this film. However, how do the critics feel?

What Do The Critics Think Of Voicemails For Isabelle?

To start off with a bang, AV Club’s review hails Voicemails for Isabelle “the best Netflix dramadey in years.” Noting that we don’t see movies like Steel Magnolias and Terms of Endearment these days, Caroline Siede explained that this project on Netflix’s 2026 schedule proves that a strong comedic screenplay and a lot of heart can still make a fantastic film:

In an era where so many streaming rom-coms rely on wacky physical comedy and hacky sitcom jokes, it’s a joy to find a script this internationally written—where the humor emerges from the characters’ personalities, histories, and inside references, and where people actually laugh at each other when they’re being funny.

That review also highlighted how wonderful the bond was between the sisters, Jill and Isabelle (Ciara Bravo). Meanwhile, Decider’s review of the movie made sure to emphasize the romance part. Complimenting the chemistry between Zoey Deutch and Nick Robinson, Anna Menta wrote:

Jill and Wes click immediately. Granted, Wes has a leg-up, given how much he already knows about Jill. But their chemistry is palpable from the start, thanks in large part to Deutch and Robinson’s talent, and the easy way they play off of one another. Nothing feels forced. Nothing feels like work. (Deutch and Robinson no doubt both worked very hard on the film—but the audience can’t feel that, a mark of two great actors.) Watching Deutch and Robinson together is as natural as breathing. Immediately, I’m relaxed. I’m taken care of. These are pros, and it’s a joy to watch them fall in love on screen.

The critic went on to say that while Vociemails for Isabelle is “somewhat derivative” of the best rom-coms , like You’ve Got Mail, that’s not really a problem. Yes, it’s a formulaic rom-com, but I totally agree with the point that ultimately, “we just want to see that formula executed well.”

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Highlighting this idea as well as the stars’ chemistry, while also comparing this movie to Netflix’s other new rom-com, Office Romance (which got middling reviews) , Deadline’s Pete Hammond wrote:

On the other hand, right on its heels comes Voicemails for Isabelle, a rom-com baked in some of the most predictable tropes imaginable for the genre, yet one that rises above the familiar with the sheer delight of the chemistry between its two stars: the magnetic Zoey Deutch (Nouvelle Vague) and the ever-reliable Nick Robinson (Love, Simon). Here, Netflix gets it right.

While people are mostly positive about Voicemails for Isabelle, it does have its critics. In Variety’s review, Guy Lodge complimented the stars' chemistry. However, he also noted that he couldn’t quite buy into the movie’s “hard-sell” premise. Sharing his thoughts on Wes's secret about the voicemails, the critic wrote:

Which is a shame, because Zoey Deutch and Nick Robinson — two reliably likable actors, alike in age, genre credentials and button-cuteness — do everything in their power to make you believe: By the time their characters, after the requisite period of third-act separation, finally let bygones be bygones and kiss, you really want to be happy for them. But you can’t quite forget that unnerving business with the voicemails.

I do agree that this secret was hard to see around. However, I thought the movie handled it well. Along with that, it intertwined the romance with a touching story about grief beautifully. That’s something ScreenRant’s review pointed out too, as Liz Declan wrote:

Ultimately, though, what truly makes Voicemails for Isabelle stand out is that it isn't just another romcom that's going to get some views and be forgotten; this movie offers a genuinely meaningful story, in which audiences get to see Jill heal after this brutal loss—and that's what it's really about.

Overall, the reviews for Voicemails for Isabelle are positive. While it has its flaws, most critics complimented the chemistry between the movie’s leads, while also calling out how surprisingly moving the story is. Yes, the secret could plague it a bit. However, it seems the good far outweighs the bad here.