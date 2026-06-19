Voicemails For Isabelle Is My Favorite Rom-Com Of 2026 So Far, But What Do The Reviews Say?
Do the critics agree with me?
If there’s a rom-com coming up on the 2026 movie schedule, you better believe I have its premiere date circled on my calendar. I was especially interested in Voicemails for Isabelle, seeing as it stars Zoey Deutch and Nick Robinson and tells the story of Jill, a woman who has just lost her sister, and Wes, the man who is receiving the voicemails she is leaving for her late sibling as a way of dealing with her grief. After watching this film, I quickly realized it was my favorite rom-com of 2026 so far. However, we also need to discuss what the reviews say about this Netflix romance.
Voicemails for Isabelle Is My Favorite Rom-Com Of 2026 (So Far)
I had a feeling Voicemails for Isabelle would be an all-timer, and I’m happy I was right. Seriously, this film stands up there with fantastic Netflix rom-coms like Set It Up and To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.
Like the aforementioned movies, this film is led by two stars who have irresistible chemistry, and it tells a story that’s unique and impossible not to pay attention to. At first, I was a bit worried, because the premise of Wes (Robinson) not telling Jill (Deutch) about the voicemails he'd heard seemed irredeemable. However, the film cleverly solves that conflict while developing their romance. While that’s happening, it's also pulling at your heartstrings as it examines how Jill is handling the grief that’s come with the death of her sister.
Overall, this film manages to balance a tragic tale about loss with a beautiful romance that highlights the healing process. Plus, there’s a fantastic dose of comedy mixed in. So, as you can see, I adored this film. However, how do the critics feel?
What Do The Critics Think Of Voicemails For Isabelle?
To start off with a bang, AV Club’s review hails Voicemails for Isabelle “the best Netflix dramadey in years.” Noting that we don’t see movies like Steel Magnolias and Terms of Endearment these days, Caroline Siede explained that this project on Netflix’s 2026 schedule proves that a strong comedic screenplay and a lot of heart can still make a fantastic film:
That review also highlighted how wonderful the bond was between the sisters, Jill and Isabelle (Ciara Bravo). Meanwhile, Decider’s review of the movie made sure to emphasize the romance part. Complimenting the chemistry between Zoey Deutch and Nick Robinson, Anna Menta wrote:
The critic went on to say that while Vociemails for Isabelle is “somewhat derivative” of the best rom-coms, like You’ve Got Mail, that’s not really a problem. Yes, it’s a formulaic rom-com, but I totally agree with the point that ultimately, “we just want to see that formula executed well.”
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Highlighting this idea as well as the stars’ chemistry, while also comparing this movie to Netflix’s other new rom-com, Office Romance (which got middling reviews), Deadline’s Pete Hammond wrote:
While people are mostly positive about Voicemails for Isabelle, it does have its critics. In Variety’s review, Guy Lodge complimented the stars' chemistry. However, he also noted that he couldn’t quite buy into the movie’s “hard-sell” premise. Sharing his thoughts on Wes's secret about the voicemails, the critic wrote:
I do agree that this secret was hard to see around. However, I thought the movie handled it well. Along with that, it intertwined the romance with a touching story about grief beautifully. That’s something ScreenRant’s review pointed out too, as Liz Declan wrote:
Overall, the reviews for Voicemails for Isabelle are positive. While it has its flaws, most critics complimented the chemistry between the movie’s leads, while also calling out how surprisingly moving the story is. Yes, the secret could plague it a bit. However, it seems the good far outweighs the bad here.
Now, to watch this rom-com for yourself, you can stream Voicemails for Isabelle with a Netflix subscription.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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