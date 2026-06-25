Zoey Deutch Reacted To Glen Powell Wanting To Do Another Rom-Com (And We Need To Set This Up ASAP)
Bring this duo back!
If you’re a rom-com fan, chances are you've already laughed and cried over Zoey Deutch’s new movie, Voicemails For Isabelle (currently streaming via Netflix subscription). But this isn’t her first hit in the genre. Back in 2018, she and Glen Powell had electric chemistry in a movie called Set It Up, and no, thankfully they haven’t forgotten how great of a duo they were in that movie.
Glen Powell’s career kind of blew up since starring in Set It Up, with roles in Top Gun: Maverick, Anyone But You and Twisters. But, the actor still wants to do another romantic comedy with Zoey Deutch. Here’s what he said earlier this year while at the How To Make A Killing premiere:
It’s been eight years since it came out, but Set It Up is still one of the best romantic comedies Netflix has ever made, and it sounds like Glen Powell knows it. He mentioned a deep interest in teaming back up with his friend Zoey Deutch on another movie, and he even dropped the “s” word (sequel). Here’s how Deutch recently reacted to USA Today when made aware of his comments:
Get these two another meet-cute, stat! Both of them are very on board to be co-stars again, and they’ve apparently been "actively" trying to find the right project to reunite on. While that project hasn’t been found quite yet, they are both game for a Set It Up sequel, specifically.
The pair have talked about this before, but what’s the holdup? I imagine it has a little something to do with both actors being booked and busy on a slew of other projects since Set It Up. Powell has become a big movie star, and Deutch has been in all sorts of movies herself including the Christmas rom-com Something From Tiffany’s, the Clint Eastwood-directed Juror No. 2 and voicing a role in the upcoming animated film, Minions & Monsters – it’s called range, honey!
While we’re tapping our feet waiting for their next movie, definitely check out Voicemails For Isabelle if you haven’t already. It has Deutch playing a young woman who loses her sister to cancer, and decides to still leave messages to her number, not knowing there’s a man on the other line who’s inherited Isabelle's digits. The leading man is Nick Robinson, who famously has us swooning Love, Simon.
The premise has a super uncomfortable secret between its love interests, and somehow is super romantic (and critically-acclaimed, too) anyway. And, that’s the power of a Zoey Deutch rom-com! Here's hoping the next one has Glen Powell next to her.
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Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
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