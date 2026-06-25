Zoey Deutch Reacted To Glen Powell Wanting To Do Another Rom-Com (And We Need To Set This Up ASAP)

If you’re a rom-com fan, chances are you've already laughed and cried over Zoey Deutch’s new movie, Voicemails For Isabelle (currently streaming via Netflix subscription). But this isn’t her first hit in the genre. Back in 2018, she and Glen Powell had electric chemistry in a movie called Set It Up, and no, thankfully they haven’t forgotten how great of a duo they were in that movie.

Glen Powell’s career kind of blew up since starring in Set It Up, with roles in Top Gun: Maverick, Anyone But You and Twisters. But, the actor still wants to do another romantic comedy with Zoey Deutch. Here’s what he said earlier this year while at the How To Make A Killing premiere:

I've got to spend a lot of time with Zoey recently, and we have talked over the years about what that moment is. And I think we're probably getting closer to it now more than ever. I really do, because she's the best and one of the most talented actresses we have. One of my great friends, and I'd love to team back up with her. We'll see. Maybe we can get Katie Silberman to write a sequel.

It’s been eight years since it came out, but Set It Up is still one of the best romantic comedies Netflix has ever made, and it sounds like Glen Powell knows it. He mentioned a deep interest in teaming back up with his friend Zoey Deutch on another movie, and he even dropped the “s” word (sequel). Here’s how Deutch recently reacted to USA Today when made aware of his comments:

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OK! Sure! I'll second that. Glen knows more than I do, I guess. I love him very much, and I would love to find something to do with him. And I've said this before, but we're actively trying to find something together.

Get these two another meet-cute, stat! Both of them are very on board to be co-stars again, and they’ve apparently been "actively" trying to find the right project to reunite on. While that project hasn’t been found quite yet, they are both game for a Set It Up sequel, specifically.

The pair have talked about this before, but what’s the holdup? I imagine it has a little something to do with both actors being booked and busy on a slew of other projects since Set It Up. Powell has become a big movie star, and Deutch has been in all sorts of movies herself including the Christmas rom-com Something From Tiffany’s, the Clint Eastwood-directed Juror No. 2 and voicing a role in the upcoming animated film, Minions & Monsters – it’s called range, honey!

While we’re tapping our feet waiting for their next movie, definitely check out Voicemails For Isabelle if you haven’t already. It has Deutch playing a young woman who loses her sister to cancer, and decides to still leave messages to her number, not knowing there’s a man on the other line who’s inherited Isabelle's digits. The leading man is Nick Robinson, who famously has us swooning Love, Simon.

The premise has a super uncomfortable secret between its love interests, and somehow is super romantic (and critically-acclaimed, too) anyway. And, that’s the power of a Zoey Deutch rom-com! Here's hoping the next one has Glen Powell next to her.