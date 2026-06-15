I think Netflix is about to release its best rom-com yet. I know, trust me, I know, that's a big statement. Netflix has released a lot of rom-coms, and many of them have been good. However, I think Voicemails for Isabelle looks great, and honestly, I feel like it has potential to be one of the great romantic comedies on the 2026 movie schedule . So, with that in mind, allow me to break down why this film starring Zoey Deutch and Nick Robinson needs to be on your radar.

I Will Follow Zoey Deutch To Any Movie

Before we get into Voicemails for Isabelle, you need to know that the movie that turned me into a die-hard Zoey Deutch fan was 2018’s Set It Up. It’s genuinely one of the best rom-coms ever . Deutch and Glen Powell’s chemistry is so undeniable that they still get asked if they’ll do another rom-com together. Plus, they’re hilarious. Overall, this movie, which you can watch with a Netflix subscription , is a fabulously fun time. And ever since I saw it, I’ve followed the actress everywhere.

That took me to movies like the rom-coms Something from Tiffany’s and The Threesome, the drama Juror #2, and the crime comedy Buffaloed. However, over the years, I’ve been yearning for a rom-com as special as Set It Up, and I think Voicemails for Isabelle is it.

In the trailer for this project on Netflix’s 2026 schedule alone, Deutch’s charisma, charm and unique sense of humor are on full display. That, mixed with her chemistry with Nick Robinson, who plays her love interest, makes me think we have something magical coming our way on June 19…and we haven’t even talked about the film’s story yet.

Voicemails For Isabelle Has An Emotional And Messy Conflict

Now, Voicemails for Isabelle is not your typical rom-com. In fact, it’s based around a very major tragedy. In this film, Deutch’s character Jill grieves her sister Isabelle’s death by leaving her voicemails. However, those calls aren't going nowhere. Isabelle's number became someone else's, and he's listening to the voicemails. His name is Wes, and eventually, he and Jill meet and realize they have feelings for each other.

However, and this is where things get messy, he has heard all these very candid voicemails Jill has left and hasn’t told her about it. To quote Wes’s friend played by Harry Shum Jr., this kind of feels like “a sick reboot of You’ve Got Mail,” and it sets up quite the unique, messy and emotional conflict between our leads that feels perfect for a meaningful and funny rom-com.

Now, how does Wes get himself out of that mess so he and Jill can actually be in love? We’ll have to wait until June 19 to find out. But you better believe I’ll be locked in to this film, because this rom-com feels like it’ll be one of the greats.