Was Susie Really In Love With Midge In The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel? Alex Borstein Reveals Her Take

Spoilers ahead for the final season of Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

The streaming wars have been in full effect for years, and each service has a few megahits under its belt. For Amazon, one of those is definitely Amy Sherman-Palladino’s acclaimed comedy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel . That beloved series recently ended for good, leaving fans missing their favorite characters. One question that’s still surrounding the show is whether Susie was really in love with Midge throughout the series. Luckily, the actress herself Alex Borstein revealed her take on this theory.

The series finale of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel showed Midge getting her big break, as well as how she and Susie ended their feud and maintained their friendship throughout the years. The final season also revealed more about Susie’s past, and her relationship with Hedy Ford back in college. There’s been some debate online about whether or not Susie was in love with Midge on the series, and Borstein weighed in during an interview with Today . She said she was “absolutely in love” with Rachel Brosnahan’s protagonist, sharing:

(Susie) loves deeply and she’s attracted to the same kind of person — very funny, very attractive, smart, smart women — and the last time she came across a creature that smart, that quick-witted, that funny, it was the love of her life. The next time she comes across the same creature, it’s Midge, and she sees this is a business opportunity, but it’s that same attraction, that same soul that she was drawn to, the same spark.

There you have it. While the two Marvelous Mrs. Maisel characters never actually had a romantic relationship, Alex Borstein definitely felt and played the love dynamic while bringing Susie to life. And it all really clicks into place for the audience when we learn about Hedy, who is in many ways similar to Midge.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is currently available in its entirety, and re-watching Midge and Susie's interactions is no doubt going to be different after seeing the final season (which noticeably was missing Midge's bestie Imogene ). Later in that same interview, Borstein further shared her perspective of those two character's relationship, saying:

I absolutely think in a lot of ways Susie’s absolutely in love with Midge, but then the love is reciprocated and it turns into this friendship, this womance, kind of thing.

Indeed, Midge and Susie’s friendship was at the heart of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Even more so than romantic plotlines, although Joel’s fate was tragically beautiful . And it’s fascinating to see how Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein created and maintained these characters throughout the years. Luckily both characters got the happy ending they deserved– although with some of life’s complications.