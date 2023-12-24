How To Watch Ghosts Christmas Special 2023 Online And Stream Final Ever Episode Free From Anywhere

How To Watch Ghosts Christmas Special 2023

Watch Ghosts Christmas Special: Synopsis

Just when you thought it was safe to enter Button House, TV's favorite spirits are returning for one last special episode. Ready for a final adventure with Thomas Thorne, Julian Fawcett MP, Pat Butcher and co? Here's how to watch Ghosts: A Christmas Gift no matter where you are on Christmas Day (and beyond) this year.

So it seems there is life after death. Season 5 may have been the final run for the gang, but there's still time for a 30-minute festive episode to get the bells jingling. And Christmas isn't the only thing coming to Button House, as Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) and Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe) bring both their new-born baby and Mike's mother Betty (Sutara Gayle) to visit. And while the residents immediately fall for the former, it isn't long before the latter is getting on everybody's nerves.

Betty might mean well, but that doesn't stop her outstaying her welcome. Just as she's about to leave the new parents in peace however, her suspicions are aroused that there might be some paranormal activity around the house. And she's determined to make sure her new grandchild is safe from danger.

She's obviously never met this good-natured gaggle of ghouls, who are much more inclined to offer hugs than harm!

Expect the laughs to be balanced out with an emotional final farewell – follow our guide to discover how to watch this year's Ghosts Christmas Special online and stream the last hurrah for free from anywhere.

Watch Ghosts Christmas Special 2023 online in the UK

(Image credit: BBC)

The Ghosts Christmas Special is being broadcast on BBC One in the UK on Christmas Day, December 25, at 7.45pm GMT.

It will also be available to stream live or on catch-up on the BBC iPlayer streaming service thereafter.

BBC iPlayer is available on a number of devices and it's absolutely free to create a BBC account. All you’ll need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W1A 1AA), in addition to a valid TV licence.

Away from the UK? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer and watch Ghosts like you would at home

How to watch Ghosts online from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Ghosts Christmas Special just as you would at home.

While BBC iPlayer is for licence fee-paying Brits and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK based server and tune into all the programmes on BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch Ghosts as if you were at home with a VPN

Of all the VPNs out there that can help change your IP address, ExpressVPN is the very best around for streaming. And not just iPlayer, either... it's great for watching other streaming services when overseas, too. It runs on pretty much every device you can think of, has superb 24/7 customer service if you need help, and even has a 30-day money back guarantee so that you can try it out risk-free.

How To Use A VPN To Unblock Streaming Services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install - as we say, ExpressVPN is the total package when it comes to great streaming VPNs

2. Connect to a server - most good VPNs make it super simple to connect to a server in the UK or whatever country you require

3. Stream away! - login to your streaming service – BBC iPlayer in this instance - and stream Ghosts: A Christmas Gift like you were in your home country

How to watch Ghosts Christmas Special in Australia

(Image credit: ABC)

Down Under, this year's Ghosts Christmas Special will be broadcast on ABC TV Plus at 9.15 pm AEDT on Boxing Day (Tuesday, December 26).

If you're not able to watch as it goes out, A Christmas Gift will be available on the ABC iview streaming platform, too. It's free to watch, just requiring your name, date of birth and postcode to watch.

Can I watch the Ghosts Christmas Special in the US?

The UK version of Ghosts is broadcast by CBS and Paramount Plus in the US, but they're only up to Season 2 so far. So you won't be able to stream the latest Christmas episode this year (although 2020's The Ghost of Christmas from Season 2 is available to stream).

A Brit abroad looking for your free stream? Get a VPN to access BBC iPlayer while across the Atlantic

Can I watch Ghosts Christmas Special in Canada?

Sorry Canadians... there's no sign to say that the final episode of Ghosts is set to be shown in Canada. The CBC Gem streaming platform hosts every single other episode of the sitcom, but the Christmas Special isn't among the shows that CBC has listed as coming in December 2023. Nor is it among CBC's linear TV listings.

If you're from the UK but travelling to Canada you can always use a VPN to watch on iPlayer

Ghosts: A Christmas Gift Trailer

Ghosts: A Christmas Gift Cast