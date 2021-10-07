What People Forget About Brittany Murphy Thanks To The Mysterious Circumstances Surrounding Her Death, According To New Documentary Director

While death is a part of life for all of us, the public tends to have a strong reaction anytime beloved performers pass away . And when the circumstances of their death are mysterious, it can sometimes eclipse the legacy of their work and life. Late actress Brittany Murphy is the subject of a new documentary, and the director explained what most people forget as a result of her death.

Actress-singer Brittany Murphy died back in 2007, with the official reason given being pneumonia. But there’s also been ongoing reports and discourse about her passing, including the new documentary What Happened, Brittany Murphy? which is hitting HBO Max shortly. The project is directed by Cynthia Hill, who opened up about what the public forgets about the Clueless icon . As she described the late subject of her doc,

Everyone was so consistent when they would describe her. She was so generous, caring and always thinking about everybody else and I think sometimes that gets forgotten because of all the mystery surrounding her death. She was loved by everyone.

Aside from her talents that continue to be enjoyed in the decade and change since her death, there’s another legacy that Brittany Murphy leaves behind: how kind and loved she was. While the new documentary What Happened, Brittany Murphy? will be diving into the details of her death, this is an uplifting takeaway from the filmmaker who studied her.

Cynthia Hill’s comments to People seemingly teases how many people from Brittany Murphy’s life the filmmaker interviewed when working on the upcoming streaming documentary . While What Happened, Brittany Murphy? hasn’t been seen by the public yet, it’s already getting a ton of attention. We’ll just have to see if the project includes any new revelations.

Clearly the discourse surrounding Brittany Murphy’s death isn’t going to slow down anytime soon, but the late actress’ legacy has been secured through her impressive filmography and gorgeous singing voice. Murphy’s credits include early work in Clueless, Girl Interrupted, and Drop Dead Gorgeous. And as her starpower grew, she had notable roles in Sin City, 8 Mile, and Happy Feet. She was able to pivot easily between music and film, and there’s no telling where her career could have gone if she didn’t pass away at the age of 32.

According to this report, What Happened, Brittany Murphy? will reveal new information about the late actress’ mysterious death from 2007. The story focuses largely on Murphy’s late husband Simon Monjack, who died five months after her and for similar causes. Although if director Cynthia Hill’s comments are to be believed, the new doc will also feature those who remember Murphy with love.