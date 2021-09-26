Britney Spears' Fiance Sam Asghari Does Not Hold Back About There Being Yet Another Documentary On The Pop Star

The Framing Britney Spears documentary, produced by The New York Times and released on Hulu eight months ago, questioned the validity of the iconic pop star’s conservatorship, which she's been under since 2008. It also sparked a huge dialogue on the treatment of celebrities in a paparazzi era. However, some criticisms of the doc itself also manifested and, conversely, some Emmy nominations as well. But now there's yet another follow-up documentary with more insight into the situation, and Spears’ own fiancé, Sam Asghari, has some serious thoughts about it.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari, who have been steadily dating for five years, announced their engagement just last week. After which, in a surprising move, Spears deactivated her Instagram account as a means to celebrate. (It's back now.) But Spears’ “Free Britney” fans quickly flooded Asghari’s social media with accusations and commentary about the sudden decision. With the spotlight on him and another documentary about his soon-to-be wife on the horizon, Asghari took to his Instagram stories (via Fox News) with his own take:

Apparently my opinion has increased in value over the last few days. Past docs left bad aftertaste. I'm hopeful this one will be respectful. I don't blame CNN, BBC or NETFLIX got me thru lockdowns for airing them because as an actor I tell other peoples stories too

The New York Time's documentary Framing Britney Spears has been followed up with Controlling Britney Spears, which premiered on Friday and is currently streaming on Hulu. Britney Spears' woes are also being examined through other networks, including Netflix's Britney vs Spears (which premieres on September 28) and CNN's special report, Toxic: Britney Spears' Battle for Freedom, which airs tonight.

Though it seemingly did move the dial as far as Britney Spears’ conservatorship legal battle goes, the Framing Britney Spears documentary didn’t only rub Sam Asghari the wrong way. There was some dismay at the speculation around Spears' mental state and supposed postpartum depression, seemingly without any concrete facts or sources. Most of the interviewees were commentators, reporters, ex-employees and fans. Spears herself reacted at the time by saying that the documentary made her cry and left her “embarrassed.”

The most recent documentary, Controlling Britney Spears, had more of Spears’ former friends and employees coming forward with some serious allegations. Among them, the sources claim that Spears was administered her medication by a 24/7 security detail and that they even signed into her iCloud account to monitor all of her activities, including calls, text messages, and pictures. It is also alleged that Spears' father, Jamie, had to approve the men in her life and had them sign NDAs. If he himself is indeed under an NDA, Sam Asghari probably couldn't confirm or deny the allegations even if he wanted, but he still shared his wariness behind the new documentary's motivations, saying:

I question producers who made them ‘just to shed light’ without input or approval from subject. Any credit for light being shed should go to #freebritney.

The “Free Britney” movement has certainly done a lot when it comes to the flurry of developments surrounding Britney Spears’ conservatorship. Of late, Jamie Spears has stepped down as a conservator and even asked the courts to consider ending the arrangement entirely. The conservatorship is, in fact, up for review in court on September 29 and could possibly mark a major win for the pop star.

That means, potentially, the new documentaries making claims about Britney Spears’ life under the conservatorship could have some bearing in the upcoming court date. Controlling Britney Spears is available for streaming now on Hulu.