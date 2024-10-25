Why I'm Watching The Free Pluto TV, Tubi And Freevee More Than Streaming Services I Pay For

2024 is in the closing months, and with the 2025 TV schedule around the corner, some might have a decision to make. Every day, people decide to cut the cord and go for a cheaper bill, but given the price of streaming services, sometimes even that isn't enough. As an entertainment reporter burdened with having a bulk of them in addition to cable, I get it. That said, after checking out Pluto TV and Tubi on a whim, I'm finding myself watching the free apps far more than the ones I pay for.

It sounds like absolute madness because why would anyone willingly choose ad-based streaming services when they pay for ad-free streaming services? While I'd prefer ad-free, I can say there are some advantages to using free streamers like Pluto TV, Tubi, Freevee and the lot that the big dogs like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+ can't match. Hear me out, and maybe think about dropping a subscription or two and downloading one of these.

Pluto TV's Curated Channels Make Just Putting Something On A Breeze

I understand that my job is a little unique, but I know I'm not the only one who has the television on when I'm working from home on a workday. Sometimes you just want something to have on, but when you're streaming a show on Netflix or elsewhere, that can be a hassle. Cord cutting offers the freedom of being free from a subscription, but I can understand people who get frustrated by having to interrupt their workday to tell their app they're still watching when they really aren't.

I'm absolutely addicted to Pluto TV's curated television streams, which allow me to watch the things I love without having to watch them in sequential order. When I was eagerly awaiting upcoming Star Trek shows, the service's channel was a lifesaver. The same is true on a sick day, when I can watch a 24/7 stream of The Price Is Right and even pick between the Drew Carey and Bob Barker eras. If only I had this when I was a kid, those days off would've been much easier to manage.

Outside of television shows, it's also great for movies. I love that you can choose a genre of movie that you like and then just flip on the channel and watch what's on. If there's one thing I've learned when doing this with my wife, it's that people tend to figure out what they like much quicker if they're watching something they don't like. There's also a chance that you both end up liking what's on television, and you don't have to play that game of going back and forth on what to watch. I won't be so dramatic to say that it has saved my marriage, but it has certainly saved me time endlessly scrolling through titles on my Netflix subscription.

You'll Find Some Obscure Shows You Won't Find Elsewhere

Tubi has been one of my best assets during the Halloween season, as it has some great offerings I haven't seen in a very long time. While my daughter is still too young to see the recent sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, I was able to use the free streamer to show her the animated series, as well as another obscure cult classic I never expected to see on streaming, period. To experience both seasons of the live-action kids' horror series Eerie, Indiana was truly a gift and one I won't forget.

If you do some digging on Pluto TV, Tubi and Freevee, there are some obscure gems you wouldn't expect to find there. Mainly, there are a bunch of old shows you forgot about that are still great. I've also seen a surprising amount of anime titles on there, including the first 746 episodes of One Piece. I'm not a huge fan of the Fishman Island arc, but I would highly recommend anyone who hasn't checked out that series to do so.

And while services like Freevee will offer limited episodes of some of Amazon's original shows, those who would love to spend an afternoon binging something like Most Extreme Elimination Challenge, ALF or Hell's Kitchen can totally do so. Not everyone has the same taste in television, so I'm just throwing out the stuff I would watch. Rest assured, however, there are some gems worth checking out, and even some that are on our list of 32 popular TV shows on streaming.

The Movie Selection Is Surprisingly Good

The old adage when something is free is "You get what you pay for." While there was certainly a point that was true, the movie lineups on Tubi, and especially Pluto TV are pretty damn good these days. Sure, you're not going to get the latest and greatest new releases, but there's plenty of classics worthy of a night at home to throw on. Just to give the reader an idea of what they could watch this weekend completely free on Pluto TV, here are some options:

The first four Mission: Impossible movies

Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy

Pretty In Pink

The Godfather trilogy

I could go on much longer listing all the classic movies available, but readers can see for themselves. Suffice it to say there's no shortage of options on any of the free services, and not only are these movies worth watching, they're also relevant. I saw quite a few movies on our best horror movies list on all platforms just ahead of Halloween.

The tradeoff, of course, is you have to have ad breaks in the middle of viewing. Sure, that's not as great as watching it entirely ad-free, but it's also free. If you're someone who has cut the cord and are relying solely on these platforms for entertainment, I think it's a fair trade-off. I can guarantee the ads are still less intrusive than watching a movie on regular cable, but that's just anecdotal experience on my end. Readers will have to decide for themselves when they watch it.

Use the app store to find Pluto TV, Freevee, Tubi and more free streaming apps on your smart TV or streaming device today. With the holiday season fast approaching, it's never a bad idea to start thinking about where to cut costs to have a little extra cash for the holiday season. Cutting the cord is a great option, and as readers can see, there are still plenty of opportunities to enjoy television for free.