32 Popular TV Shows That Got Even More Popular On Streaming

Some people might like to argue that streaming, in becoming our dominant form of media consumption, has ruined the television industry. Well, there is no doubt that it has changed the industry in many ways and, in some cases, for the better.

There are many TV shows that are now regarded as classics but might not have earned such an honor if not for audiences discovering it on a streaming platform, helping boost its appeal in a way traditional television could not for whatever reason. Let's take a look at some of the most beloved TV shows that were made more popular (or even saved) by streaming.

(Image credit: HBO)

The Wire (2002-2008)

In its initial run, The Wire was already considered one of the best shows on HBO, if not of all time, for its refreshing grounded depiction of urban crime in modern Baltimore from both sides of the law. However, thanks to having a Max subscription (formerly known as HBO Max and, earlier, HBO GO), new generations of viewers have been able to witness David Simon's masterpiece.

(Image credit: Netflix)

You (2018-2024)

Even many of the biggest fans of You might not realize that the serial killer drama starring Penn Badgley is not a true Netflix original. It was canceled after one season on the Lifetime Network and, after becoming a surprise hit on Netflix, the platform picked it up for four more seasons.

(Image credit: CBC/Pop Media Group)

Schitt's Creek (2015-2020)

Despite achieving instant success in its home nation of Canada on CBC, creator Dan and Eugene Levy's sitcom following a family's riches-to-rags story went underseen in the States for years on the Pop Network. Luckily, when the series dropped on Netflix, America suddenly could not get enough of the Schitt's Creek cast, the comedy's remarkable quotability, and surprisingly heartfelt moments.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

The Expanse (2015-2022)

Based on a series of novels by Daniel Abrahams and Ty Franck (and James S. A. Corey), The Expanse quickly found a following on SyFy as one of the network's smartest and most exciting dramas and, yet, it still got the boot after three seasons. Fortunately, the adventures of James Holden (Steven Strait) and his crew's defense against a conspiracy affecting the colonized solar system were able to continue as one of the best sci-fi TV shows on Amazon Prime for three more seasons.

(Image credit: USA Network)

Suits (2011-2019)

Despite being one of the longest-running series on USA Network, Suits really became a hit in its later years after gaining traction as one of the most-watched TV shows on Netflix. Of course, Suits cast member Meghan Markle's marriage to Prince Harry likely had an influence on the legal drama's success.

(Image credit: NBC)

The Office (2005-2014)

Greg Daniels' Americanized update of the hilarious British sitcom was certainly a hit on NBC, but its fanbase grew exponentially when it became one of the highest-viewed series on Netflix. It is no wonder why Peacock paid the platform $500 million for the streaming rights to The Office and even released special Superfan cuts of select episodes.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Letterkenny (2016-2023)

To be honest, Letterkenny, which follows the day-to-day lives of people from the titular rural town in the Great White North, already originated on a streaming service: the Canadian-exclusive platform, Crave. However, when it became available in the United States with a Hulu subscription, the quirky sitcom's fanbase took a Texas-size expansion.

(Image credit: Fox)

Firefly (2002-2003)

There is a variety of reasons why Firefly was canceled after Fox aired only 11 episodes, from a doomed time slot to misguided marketing. Luckily, even before streaming helped widen its fanbase, the now beloved sci-fi TV show following a crew of outlaws traveling beyond the stars released a DVD set that allowed audiences to see the epic Western-style cosmic adventures they missed out on.

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

Avatar: The Last Airbender (2005-2008)

Following the journey of a young man born with the ability to manipulate the elements air, earth, fire, and water, Avatar: The Last Airbender was a huge hit during its initial run on Nickelodeon. It would only become even more popular when it became available to stream on Netflix, which would go on to produce a live-action series update in 2024.

(Image credit: AMC)

Breaking Bad (2008-2013)

According to Variety, after Breaking Bad won the Best Drama Series Emmy in 2013, creator Vince Gilligan admitted he owed the success of his groundbreaking drama to Netflix, which later produced El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. The thriller, following a terminally high school chemistry teacher (played by Bryan Cranston) turning to crime to support his family, could barely be called a hit during its few years on AMC.

(Image credit: NBC)

Freaks And Geeks (1999-2000)

One of the first titles that come to mind when people think of series that ended too soon is Freaks and Geeks, which was canceled by NBC after one season for the typical reasons: misguided marketing and a poor time slot. Since most of the Freaks and Geeks cast went on to take Hollywood by storm, the coming-of-age dramedy has become one of the most acclaimed series of its time by fans who discovered in the digital age.

(Image credit: CBS)

Criminal Minds (2005-Present)

After lasting a whopping 15 seasons on CBS, Criminal Minds continued to captivate audiences as one of the most popular crime TV shows on Netflix. The procedural drama's enduring success eventually led to its revival, on Paramount+.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Manifest (2018-2023)

When NBC canned it after just three seasons, fans prayed that Netflix would swoop in to renew Manifest and, luckily, their wish came true. A fourth and final season of the sci-fi drama, about a commercial jet that suddenly reappears five years after mysteriously vanishing, debuted on the streaming platform, allowing it to have the smooth landing creator Jeff Rake intended.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Lucifer (2016-2021)

Based on a DC Vertigo comic book, Lucifer — starring Tom Ellis as the Devil, taking human form to be an LAPD consultant — debuted on Fox, where it lasted only three seasons. Soon after, it would be hailed as one of the best DC TV shows on Netflix when it was renewed for three more seasons exclusively on the platform.

(Image credit: NBC)

Community (2009-2015)

Ironically enough, when Dan Harmon's comedy about a close-knit group of community students first transitioned from NBC to a streaming exclusive on the now-defunct Yahoo! Screen, it was considered a disaster. However, fans would go on to revisit the best episodes of Community on Hulu, Netflix, or Peacock, keeping the #SixSeasonsAndAMovie dream alive.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Gilmore Girls (2000-2007)

One of the most popular shows on The CW (when it was still called The WB) was Gilmore Girls, which would only remain popular and acquire more fans who discovered it with their Netflix subscription. The streaming platform would even serve as the home of a four-episode sequel series called Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

(Image credit: NBC)

Friends (1994-2004)

Could Friends have been a bigger bit than it was during its ten-year run on NBC? As it turns out, yes, since the popular '90s TV show became a monster hit on Netflix and, once it left the platform, likely inspired many fans to get a Max subscription just so they could keep the binge going.

(Image credit: BBC)

Luther (2010-2019)

Some of the best evidence of the enduring popularity of Luther — an acclaimed British crime thriller starring Idris Elba in the brilliant but cantankerous title role — can be found on Netflix. In 2023, the platform distributed a feature-length spin-off called Luther: The Fallen Sun, which quickly became its highest-watched movie and led to a deal for more films.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Arrested Development (2003-2019)

Despite never getting the ratings it needed to be a hit during its three-season run on Fox, Arrested Development was remembered fondly as one of the most hilarious cult favorite TV shows of all time. That enduring legacy led to its revival in 2017 as "a Netflix semi-original series."

(Image credit: Michael Jacobs Productions)

Boy Meets World (1993-2000)

In its prime, Boy Meets World was one of the must-see comedies from ABC's TGIF Block in the 1990s and would later spawn a sequel series following Cory (Ben Savage) and Topanga's (Danielle Fishel) daughter, Riley (Rowan Blanchard) called Girl Meets World. The success of the Disney Channel series, also starring Sabrina Carpenter, inspired a new generation of fans to check out the original with their Disney+ subscription.

(Image credit: 20th Television)

Futurama (1999-Present)

Creator Matt Groening's animated satire about an average 20th Century man who wakes up from an accidental, 1000-year cryogenic slumber initially ran for just four seasons on Fox, was revived on Comedy Central from 2008 to 2013, and then, a decade later, became an exclusive on Hulu where it is more popular than ever. At this rate, it looks like Futurama might last well into the future.

(Image credit: MTV)

Teen Wolf (2011-2017)

MTV's darker take on a funny coming-of-age creature feature from the '80s was a surprise hit, even as one of the best horror TV shows on Hulu in the years since it ended. The continued interest in the series on streaming would lead to a feature-length continuation that premiered on Paramount+ in early 2023.

(Image credit: Photo credit: Lisa Rose/Nickelodeon/Paramount+ © 2022 Paramount Global.)

iCarly (2007-2012, 2021-2023)

Miranda Cosgrove followed her role as the mischievous Megan on Drake & Josh by starring on the Nickelodeon sitcom as a teen internet sensation. People who grew up with the show would rediscover their love for it as adults when Paramount+ revived iCarly with more mature audiences in mind.

(Image credit: Fox/Hulu)

The Mindy Project (2012-2017)

Creator and star Mindy Kaling's first major follow-up after playing Kelly Kapoor in NBC's The Office cast was the aptly titled The Mindy Project, in which she plays an OB/GYN struggling to balance her personal and professional life. It premiered on Fox, where it remained for three seasons, before moving exclusively to Hulu for the latter half of its run.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Longmire (2012-2017)

Based on a series of novels by Craig Johnson, Longmire is a neo-Western drama starring Australian actor Robert Taylor as the titular Wyoming sheriff who brings his own brand of justice to his county. Despite debuting on A&E as the cable network's highest-rated original drama, it was not renewed for a fourth season, leading Netflix to step in and become its home for another three years.

(Image credit: Showcase)

Trailer Park Boys (2001-2018)

A show that Letterkenny fans would enjoy if they have not heard of it already is Trailer Park Boys — another comedy set in rural Canada which, for its first seven years, aired on a channel exclusive to the country called Showcase. A newfound interest in the documentary-style series and its feature-length spin-offs in the United States led Netflix to acquire the show in 2012, lasting several more seasons and even spawning more specials and an animated series.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008-2020)

Before a new Star Wars TV show premiered on Disney+ every few months or so, one of the most beloved small-screen titles to come from a galaxy far, far away was Star Wars: The Clone Wars. However, the Force initially could have been stronger with this one as it was canceled by Cartoon Network in 2013 before gaining newfound popularity on Netflix (where a new season was distributed) the following year and, later, getting revived for one more batch of episodes on DIsney+ in 2020.

(Image credit: NBC)

Parks And Recreation (2009-2015)

Despite being the brainchild of The Office producers Greg Daniels and Michael Schur and starring former SNL cast member Amy Poehler in the lead, Parks and Recreation struggled to find its footing on NBC for its first couple of years. The mockumentary-style political satire got a bit of a boost in popularity once it dropped on Netflix and, for years after it ended, earned a reputation as one of the most popular series on the platform.

(Image credit: USA)

White Collar (2009-2014)

The show that made a star out of actor Matt Bomer is White Collar, in which he stars as a suave professional criminal who works with the FBI to catch other cons like him. Like many other USA original series, the dramedy was a much bigger hit on Netflix than it was during its initial run on the network.

(Image credit: ABC)

Designated Survivor (2016-2019)

Kiefer Sutherland stars in Designated Survivor as the U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, who is suddenly appointed President after everyone in the chain of command above him is killed in a catastrophic attack. The political drama was canceled after only two years on ABC but would go on for one more season on Netflix.

(Image credit: Tri-Star Television)

The Nanny (1993-1999)

Co-creator and star Fran Drescher is best known for playing Fran Fine on The Nanny, which had a strong run on CBS in the 1990s. The sitcom is noted for appealing to a new generation when it dropped on Max.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Killing (2011-2014)

The American version of the Danish television series Forbrydelsen, The Killing, originally premiered on AMC, which would cancel the dark crime drama after its third season, which almost did not happen. The series then made an official transition to Netflix, where its fourth and final season was distributed.