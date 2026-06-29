Xbox Can Bring Halo Back To TV Provided It Doesn't Repeat These Mistakes

Halo tried to bring a live-action series to the world, but it was short-lived. The series, which was recently made available for those with a Netflix subscription, ended after only two seasons. That said, there's recent news that Microsoft could make another run at bringing it back to Hollywood, and I think it's a great idea provided they avoid the mistakes of the first attempt.

As studios prepare various upcoming video game movies that will hopefully make a billion dollars at the box office, Microsoft is trying to find another franchise like Minecraft to be a new hit. Chief Content Officer Matt Booty told EW they have plans to make more movies in Hollywood, and that Halo is definitely in the mix for a potential comeback:

Halo, first and foremost, is one of our biggest franchises. It's iconic to Xbox and we're certainly going to invest going forward.

It's not surprising that Microsoft wants to try to make Halo work, given it's the biggest Xbox IP out there. It's also not crazy to believe it'll work if the proper rules are followed, many of which weren't when the series was first made for Paramount+.

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(Image credit: Paramount+)

Leave The Armor On

Halo made the decision to remove Master Chief's helmet, and while I wasn't as bent out of shape as some were about that, having him get buck naked did feel like a bit much. Ultimately, the series had mixed reviews for a reason, and trying to move the Spartans away from wearing their armor all the time was a big part of that.

Spartan armor did a lot of the heavy lifting in what made the show feel like Halo, so trying to limit it felt like a big mistake. We've seen from shows like The Mandalorian that it's completely fine to put the lead behind a mask. There's no reason this show keeps John behind the mask this time around, and it helps the series feel more like the games in that regard.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Stick To The Script

Halo has a rich number of works for creatives to page through, even beyond the video games. There are dozens of novels out there in which people expanded the lore of the series, and all of them would've been great to reference when working on the original television series.

There's no need to make Halo more accessible or like other sci-fi shows. This gaming series didn't become a major IP for Xbox by chance, and I think we've seen from the litany of recent successful video game adaptations that remaining faithful to the source material is the way to go. We now have a generation of adults who were raised alongside these games, and they're passionate enough about them that they want to see them done right.

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I think there's a possibility that the canceled Halo series could've eventually gotten to the cool stuff people wanted to see. The challenge facing streamers these days, however, is that they don't get a season to find their ground before things get good. So, whoever works on the next attempt to make Halo a hit series or movie, make sure to take fan opinion to heart, even if their feedback can be negative at times.

As mentioned, the Halo series is over on Netflix to stream right now. I enjoyed the series for what it was, but would welcome a more faithful adaptation down the road if Microsoft is committed to making it happen.