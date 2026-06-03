Stargate’s Revival Just Got Canceled, And A Producer Doesn’t Agree With The (Alleged) Reason Why

Less than a year after it was announced that Amazon would revive Stargate, Prime Video opted out of moving forward on the project. Amidst the reports that the idea only appealed to the core of the franchise's fans, former Stargate showrunner and consulting producer Joseph Mallozzi disagreed.

As new and returning sci-fi hits the 2026 TV schedule, Amazon is hitting the reset on its search for a Stargate pitch. Execs allegedly want something that, as Variety reported, will appeal to a broad audience. Mallozzi, whose accolades include numerous writing credits across Stargate SG-1, Atlantis, and Universe, pushed back against that narrative over on X:

Nope. No. Sorry. Gonna have to push back on this. We were ever mindful of creating a show that would have broad appeal.

Mallozi disagrees with the alleged news that the Stargate revival didn't appeal to a broader audience. At this point, it's hard to say since there are no official details about the plot or what it would be about. It's not surprising that a Stargate series would appeal to its core audience, however, as a pre-existing fandom is often the reason why studios like to pursue known IPs rather than new ones.

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The consulting producer was a big fan of the Stargate project, and had nothing but kind words to say about its passionate creator, Martin Gero. Here's what he had to say when the news first dropped about the series not moving forward:

Creator Martin Gero developed a new Stargate series over two years, ultimately crafting a show that offered a fresh jumping-on point for new viewers while deeply respecting existing canon. It was a series that avoided the pitfalls of several modern remakes and reboots by fully embracing the core of its predecessors: action, adventure, exploration, wonder, heart, humor, and found family. And based on that creative vision, the new Stargate series was greenlit in November of 2025.

As someone who loved what Gero did to revive Quantum Leap without former star Scott Bakula in the fold, I certainly have faith that he found a unique way to make Stargate appeal to a broader audience. Of course, Quantum Leap did get canceled after just two seasons and failed to find the audience to keep it going as long as the original series did.

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The good news, for Stargate fans feeling disappointed right now, is that Amazon is still looking for ways to continue the franchise. There is still interest in getting a series available with a Prime subscription in due time, even if we have no idea when that may be.

The bad news is that it seems a prominent writer for the franchise is speaking out against the narrative that the Stargate project wasn't a great entry point for fans. Creatives can always be wrong, but if you were to ask me which would have a better grasp of what Stargate fans may enjoy between an executive and someone who worked on the show during its peak, well, I'm not sure I have to explicitly answer which I would choose.

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We'll have to wait and see when the next update on a potential Stargate return will be, and hopefully we'll get that update sooner rather than later. In the meantime, there's plenty of other great stuff to check out on Prime Video, and great sci-fi on the way the rest of this year.