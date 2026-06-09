007 First Light Proved One Major Thing About A Good James Bond Story, And I Hope The Movie Takes Notes

James Bond has survived for more than six decades because the character is so endlessly adaptable (and cool, obvs). Every generation gets its own version of 007, from Sean Connery's effortlessly smooth style to Pierce Brosnan's polished super-spy to Daniel Craig's bruised, emotionally scarred interpretation. With the 26th Bond movie on the horizon and the new video game 007 First Light offering a fresh origin story for James Bond, I've found myself thinking less about who should play Bond next and more about what actually makes a great Bond story.

After spending some time with IO Interactive's 007 First Light, I keep coming back to one idea: the best Bond stories don't simply tell us James Bond is a legend. They make him earn it.

(Image credit: IO Interactive, Amazong Studios)

The Best Bond Stories Make Him Earn His 007

One of the most appealing things about 007 First Light is that it shows Bond before he becomes the fully formed British secret intelligence agent audiences have come to love and recognize. Instead of arriving as the world's greatest spy, he is someone still trying to prove he belongs in the room.

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That's important because competence is only interesting when there's something at stake. Watching Bond effortlessly succeed can be fun for a while, but watching him struggle, adapt and grow creates investment. We don't just admire the character but root for him.

That's something I hope the next Bond film takes notes from. The entire 007 franchise doesn't need to reinvent the wheel. It just needs to give Bond room to become the man everyone expects him to be.

(Image credit: IO Interactive, Amazon Studios)

The Game Makes Failure Feel Just As Important As Success

Some of Bond's best moments over the franchise aren't victories. There are setbacks. Think about how much of Casino Royale is built around Bond making mistakes, learning lessons and discovering the consequences of his actions. The character becomes more compelling because he doesn't always know the right answer.

First Light embraces that exact same philosophy. Bond feels ambitious, talented and capable, but not untouchable. There are moments when he seems outmatched, when plans go sideways and even when James has the best intentions, sometimes his actions put the people he cares about in real danger. And, not everyone gets out alive.

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That creates tension. If Bond is always the smartest person in every room, the outcome starts to feel inevitable. When failure is still a possibility, every success feels more satisfying.

(Image credit: IO Interactive)

The Spycraft Matters As Much As The Action

Bond often gets lumped in with heroes from the best action movies, but he’s most interesting when the espionage is allowed to do just as much work as the explosions.

That’s one of the things First Light seems to understand. Some of the game’s most compelling moments aren’t about Bond punching or shooting his way through a problem. They’re about him watching a room, reading a person, slipping into a false identity and figuring out how to move through dangerous spaces without immediately blowing his cover. As a matter of fact, you can’t even use your government-issued Walther PPK unless enemies show intent to kill. Then, you are issued your license to kill.

The chess tournament sequence is a great example of what First Light does best. Bond isn’t just there to look cool in a nice suit. He’s observing, eavesdropping on phone calls, adapting and using the room itself as part of the mission. The same goes for the high-security gala sequence, where he has to blend in, gather information from a suspect and keep his real objective hidden. That’s the version of Bond I want more of on the big screen.

The action matters, obviously. This is still James Bond. But the movies can sometimes drift into treating him like a character in a new superhero film. What makes Bond different from the Caped Crusaders is that he’s dangerous before anyone realizes they’re in danger. He should be able to win a fistfight, sure, but he should also be able to dismantle someone with a dinner conversation, and one well-timed glance across a crowded room.

(Image credit: IO Interactive, Amazon Studios)

Q, Moneypenny And M Should Feel Fully Fleshed Out

Another thing First Light seems to understand is that Bond doesn't exist in a vacuum. Q, Moneypenny and M have always been essential parts of the franchise, but some entries treat them more like required checkboxes than actual characters. They show up, deliver the expected dialogue and disappear until the next movie.

What I've enjoyed seeing from First Light is the sense that these relationships actually matter. Bond's interactions with the people around him shape his development rather than simply support the plot.

The next big-screen outing would benefit from that approach. These characters shouldn't feel like franchise furniture, but people whose opinions and relationships shape Bond's journey.

(Image credit: IO Interactive, Amazon Studios)

John Greenway Shows Why Bond Needs A Real Mentor

One of the most interesting additions in First Light is John Greenway.

Without giving too much away, what makes the character stand out is the role he serves in the young spy's life. John Greenway is a new addition to the Bond universe, created specifically for 007 First Light, rather than a page-to-screen adaptation of the traditional roster of characters from the original novels or from the movies. Greenway delivers a distinct mix of tough wisdom and genuine concern, combining the discipline of an experienced agent with an understanding of Bond's potential and flaws.

Unlike previous authority figures, Greenway pushes Bond to ask difficult questions and confront his limitations. He feels like someone capable of challenging Bond, mentoring him, and forcing him to grow. The mainline franchise films haven't always had that dynamic. M often serves as Bond's superior, but that's not quite the same as having a mentor.

A mentor can create friction, be disappointed and recognize potential before the character fully sees it himself. That's dramatically rich territory, and it's something I would love to see the next Bond movie explore further.

(Image credit: IO Interactive, Amazon Studios)

Watching Bond Learn Is More Engaging Than Watching Him Win

Ultimately, that's the lesson I keep taking away from 007 First Light. The game isn't compelling because it throws away the Bond formula. If anything, it seems to embrace many of the franchise's classic ingredients. There are some awesome gadgets, sure. There is a banger of a new theme song from Lana Del Rey that could hang with the best of them.

The key 007 ingredients are here, but the difference is that it treats those ingredients as things Bond has to earn. He needs to build trust, establish a solid reputation, and boost confidence—basically, we should get the opportunity to see him earn the 007 title, clrcling back to an earlier point.

(Image credit: IO Interactive, Amazon Studios)

Keep The Formula, But Give It Teeth

The next Bond movie does not need to follow fads or radically reinvent the franchise. Recent films, especially No Time To Die, have already shown how compelling it can be when Bond is given more room for growth and vulnerability. That movie explored his mistakes, regrets, and personal stakes, making his victories feel earned rather than inevitable. By building on that approach and continuing to give Bond a real arc, the next entry can feel both familiar and fresh.

Keep the gadgets, the spycraft, action, and the charm. Just remember that those components work best when they're attached to a character who's still growing into the legend.

If 007 First Light has proven anything, it's that Bond remains most compelling when the audience gets to watch him become 007 rather than simply being told how cool or suave he already is. So, Denis Villeneuve, if you’re listening, please give 007 First Light a quick playthrough before you finish the next Bond movie. I think you’ll thank me for it.