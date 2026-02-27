We Got Our First Look At God Of War's Kratos, And Fans Are Saying The Same Thing

We've waited years for updates on the God Of War TV series, and now we finally have our first look at how Kratos and his son Atreus will look. Amazon dropped a photo of actors Ryan Hurst and Callum Vinson in character, and it seems the fans are all saying the same thing.

Before we get to that, readers should get an unbiased look at Kratos and Atreus and judge for themselves. Below, we see a scene that appears to show Atreus hunting, while his father watches from behind. Check it out below:

(Image credit: Leah Gallo for Prime Video.)

God of War already has a Season 2 order, and I'm sure the creatives are happy about that given the overwhelming reaction to how Kratos looks. While opinions may change once they see trailers or more footage of the character in action, it seems many think that Hurst isn't muscular enough to play Kratos:

Is it bad that I’ve seen better cosplayers… - @arcade_archaeologist

This genuinely looks like a scene from a parody. hope it's just the angle. - @12danimo_

Wow, why is he not big enough? -@johnmarkkjm2

Kratos looks like he skipped a month's worth of meals - @yukon_juneau

Atreus looks good. Kratos on the other hand...😭😭😭 - @Srojitos

I haven't seen this bad of a reaction to a character's look since the Halo series had Master Chief remove his armor. In fairness, however, it feels like gamers always have kneejerk reactions when it comes to a first look, and as a gamer, it can be difficult trying to see a character after becoming so accustomed to the gaming model.

More On God Of War (Image credit: Amazon) The More I Learn About Amazon Prime's Tomb Raider As An OG Fan, The More Excited I Get

I think it's a fair criticism that Ryan Hurst is not as buff as the video game Kratos, but I would also acknowledge that casting someone who is chiseled to look like a God and also a great actor would be a nigh impossible task. All this being said, this show is set in the Ragnarök era, which did show the character with less muscle mass than he had his peak during the Greek era.

We'll have to wait and see what Amazon says, if anything, in response to the God of War criticism. While I'm sure there are people hoping they'll pull a Sonic the Hedgehog and scrap the look for a new actor, I'm less certain that would happen in this case. The show is in active production as of writing, and starting over from scratch with a lead would delay the show's arrival by quite a bit.

As someone fresh off watching Fallout Season 2 with my Prime subscription, I'm apt to give God of War the benefit of the doubt and assume the people in charge know what they're doing. Sure, game adaptations have dropped the ball before, but I'm going to air on the side of optimism and think that once it arrives, this first reveal will be nothing but a distant memory.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Amazon Prime Video: 30-day free trial

With an Amazon Prime Membership, subscribers have access to great shows tied to video games and so much more. Throw in free, fast delivery, Prime Gaming and Reading, as well as exclusive offers. With one of the biggest libraries of on-demand content, watch Amazon Originals like LOTR prequel, The Rings of Power and superhero hit, The Boys. Trial for 30-days, thereafter pay $14.99 a month, or save 22% by paying $139 upfront for the year.

God of War likely won't arrive on Prime Video before the 2026 TV schedule is finished, but I think 2027 is a definite possibility. We'll see how fans react as more looks at the series come out, and be on the lookout for more updates on this video game adaptation.