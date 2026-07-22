Fans Are Incensed About A Stargate Reboot Line Buried In An Article After Amazon’s Cancellation

Stargate fans were just reminded that Amazon is trying to bring back the series with another writer after passing on Martin Gero's project, and they're pretty upset. The company is making moves to ensure fans can watch a revival of the series with a Prime Video subscription. However, many fans are seemingly wondering why they're abandoning the latest idea.

It was announced earlier this year that Amazon wouldn't move forward on the Stargate series developed by Gero and would look to bring the series back with someone else, some fans just heard about that bit from a recent piece of reporting from Deadline. In an article about, ironically enough, a Robocop TV reboot being picked up by the aforementioned streamer, this was mentioned lower:

Meanwhile, Amazon recently opted not to go forward with a previously greenlighted Stargate TV series; search is underway for a new writer to tackle the IP.

As mentioned, this was known information and alluded to in comments by actor Michael Shanks and others, but it seems this additional mention of it is striking a nerve. The Stargate faithful popped up in the comments and talked about how upset they were to hear Martin Gero wouldn't be involved in the series:

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I hope it's not true. I don't want a new writer. I want Martin Gero's Stargate. #SaveStargate - @KStargateFan

The nerve from Amazon after what they did... There's only right thing, bring back Martin Gero! There's no Stargate without this team. #SaveStargate - @pfabechannel

Yep they will produce more trash that won’t be watched and then wonder why. How do morons make it to the executive levels?? #SaveStargate - @Geek_Roberts

Wait who did he piss off? - @pickanything1

Everybody stop buying from Amazon - @realDavidAllenO

I understand the fans' frustration. Martin Gero has experience rebooting shows and, while his Quantum Leap reboot didn't last long, it was a solid series. Additionally, by the look of it, he had the backing of producers and stars who worked on the series, many of whom now lead the charge to "save" Stargate.

For now, it doesn't seem as though any of these fan-led efforts have had an impact on Amazon's decision. As mentioned, the studio is still looking for someone to take on a revival of Stargate, after passing on the previous pitch. Per the initial news, executives decided the first attempt at a revival only appealed to the die-hard fans of the franchise.

Of course, now, those same diehard fans are campaigning to save that Stargate iteration, which makes me question how effective their efforts will be. Obviously, the appeal of any revival is to try and capture the attention of a pre-existing fandom who will tune in. That said, it seems like that fandom alone was decidedly not enough in Prime Video's eyes, and it wants to try to open the (star) gate a little more to allow a more mainstream audience a chance to jump in.

We'll see if this fan campaign encourages Amazon to reverse course on Stargate, and hopefully, not abandon the idea altogether. I'd love to see any new tentpole sci-fi series on the way, provided it's handled the right way.