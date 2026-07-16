Fallout’s Game Designer Just Got Real About Being ‘Embarrassed’ By Amazon’s TV Series

The recent boom in gaming storytelling across TV and movies means anyone currently working on upcoming video game adaptations are likely keeping a close eye on what's working the best. For me, Fallout is the gold standard, as it brings its game elements to live about as successfully as any could hope to. Not everyone involved with the acclaimed Bethesda franchise agrees, though, as game designer and writer Chris Avellone said while he enjoys the show, there are times he's been "embarrassed" by the writing.

As Fallout's cast continues to work on Season 3, Avellone spoke to Insider Gaming about not liking the dialogue in the series. Avellone is primarily known for writing the story of Fallout: New Vegas, and while he shared praise for stars Walton Goggins and Ella Purnell, he openly talked about being let down by the script-writing:

I kind of wish the game–writing for TV shows like that, where they’re mimicking a game, they would kind of elevate it a bit. Sometimes I wish the script quality on the Fallout TV show was a little higher. I guess I feel embarrassed when I see some of the lines being done. But you know, it’s a fun show.

As the senior writer for Fallout: New Vegas, I can understand why Chris Avellone may be critical of the television series, especially after Season 2. The show casually skated around directly addressing the events of the game, in part because the player can work toward multiple endings. The series opted to move things into the future, which sacrificed the wonder and luster of New Vegas seen in the games.

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Avellone didn't give any specific examples of what he disliked about the dialogue in the Fallout series, but as mentioned, he did have compliments for the cast. He specifically praised Purnell and the way the series perfectly captured the wide-eyed feeling of a Vault Dweller walking out into the Wasteland for the first time.

To speculate a bit, I will say that the overall tone of Fallout: New Vegas is more serious than the Fallout series can be. The show certainly plays on the absurdity of the Wasteland and can play its brutality for laughs at times, whereas the games don't do that nearly as much. He might also not be a fan of Lucy having a catchphrase, but personally, I can't get enough of it.

Season 3 of Fallout will pick up after some interesting developments, one of which includes Lucy and Walton Goggins' Ghoul going their separate ways. He's off to Colorado in search of his family, which appeals to the gamer in me since that area hasn't gotten nearly as much attention as the areas we've seen in the show thus far. I am curious about how Chris Avellone and other creatives from the Fallout world react, and if they have any gripes with how that's approached.

Fallout is available to stream with a Prime subscription, and Season 3 is on the way. It seems like we may be getting new episodes in late 2027, which isn't a terrible time to wait, and I can't wait to see what the writing team has planned.