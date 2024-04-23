32 DC Comics Superheroes Who Had Major Roles In The Arrowverse

In 2012, Arrow premiered on The CW and kicked off a shared universe of DC Comics properties on television. The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, Batwoman and Black Lightning followed, and for nearly a decade, this franchise delivered interconnected stories that channeled the same appeal that their comic book source material had been doing for decades. Many superheroes were featured in the Arrowverse, but we’re here to talk about 32 that had major roles in the franchise.

Before going further, there are some stipulations to point out. First, these characters need to have been established in the comics as superheroes before they were introduced in the Arrowverse, hence why characters like Nia Nal/Dreamer, Sara Lance/White Canary and John Diggle/Spartan aren’t on here. Second, these characters need to be chiefly known as heroes in the comics, which is why the likes of Captain Cold, Heat Wave and Killer Frost won’t be mentioned. Finally, we’re only covering the six live-action shows that made up the main Arrowverse continuity, both pre and post-“Crisis on Infinite Earths,” so don’t go looking for people from shows like Superman & Lois and Stargirl.

(Image credit: The CW)

Green Arrow

Arrow starred Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen, and while he initially went by The Hood and The Arrow, this version of Oliver finally started going by Green Arrow in Season 4. In addition to his eight seasons leading Arrow, Amell’s Oliver participated in all the biggest Arrowverse crossover events. He died in “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” but fans got to reunite with him in the Arrow series finale and The Flash episode “It's My Party and I'll Die If I Want To.”

(Image credit: The CW)

The Flash

Oliver Queen may have ushered in the Arrowverse, but it wasn’t until Grant Gustin’s Barry Allen got struck by that bolt of lightning that this franchise started getting truly fantastical and fully embracing its superhero roots. Barry protected the citizens of Central City for nine seasons of The Flash, and he was also present for every big Arrowverse crossover event. This Barry also had the unique privilege of being the only Arrowverse hero to cross over with the DCEU, as he met Ezra Miller’s Flash in “Crisis on Infinite Earths.”

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Television)

Supergirl

Although Supergirl originally debuted on CBS, it was established to take part in the wider Arrowverse continuity when Barry Allen traveled to the Earth of Melissa Benoist’s Kara Danvers late in Season 1. Those ties only grew stronger once the show moved to The CW, and from there, Kara rounded out the Arrowverse’s main trinity of superheroes with Barry and Oliver Queen. At the end of “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” Kara’s Earth merged with the franchise’s main Earth, so Supergirl concluded its six-season run in the same world where the majority of her superhero cohorts now live.

(Image credit: The CW)

Batwoman

Initially Batwoman starred Ruby Rose as Kate Kane, the same character who holds the mantle in the comics. However, following Rose’s exit post-Season 1, Ryan Wilder (seen above) was created to take over as the vigilante, with Javicia Leslie being cast to play her. Batwoman only lasted three seasons, but both Kate (later played by Wallis Day) and Ryan still stood out as important heroes before, during and after that time, with the former appearing in both the “Elseworlds” and “Crisis on Infinite Earths crossovers,” and the latter both reprising her role on The Flash and playing an evil speedster version of Ryan called Red Death early in Season 9.

(Image credit: The CW)

Black Lightning

When Black Lightning came along, there was absolutely nothing connecting it to the Arrowverse. Jefferson Pierce’s return to superheroing unfolded in its own corner of the multiverse, but then “Crisis on Infinite Earths” came along and merged his Earth with the main Arrowverse Earth and Supergirl’s. Cress Williams would later reprise Jefferson for an episode of The Flash Season 8, but it was across Black Lightning’s four-season run where he shined best, with no one but the allies in his immediate circle on hand to help him out.

(Image credit: The CW)

Black Canary

Five individuals held the Black Canary mantle in the Arrowverse: Sara Lance, the Laurel Lance from Earth-1, Evelyn Sharp, Dinah Drake (seen above), and the Laurel Lance from Earth-2. Of those five, the two Laurels and Dinah were able to unleash a sonic scream on their enemies, although Earth-1’s Laurel’s came from a device rather than as a metahuman ability like the other two. There had been plans for Katie Cassidy and Juliana Harkavy to continue respectively playing Earth-2 Laurel and Dinah alongside Katherine McNamara’s Mia Smoak in a Green Arrow & The Canaries spinoff, but it was never picked up.

(Image credit: The CW)

The Atom

Brandon Routh’s Ray Palmer debuted at the beginning of Arrow Season 3, where he would unveil his A.T.O.M. exosuit. After initially having been presumed dead by the end of the season, Ray resurfaced in Season 4 having been revealed to be shrunken to the size of an atom, and he was able to incorporate shrinking into his exosuit. From there, he became one of the founding Legends of Tomorrow and stuck around on that show as a series regular until midway through Season 5.

(Image credit: The CW)

Arsenal

By Arrow Season 3, Colton Haynes’ Roy Harper, who’d already appeared in the first two seasons, had taken up archery and joined Oliver Queen in fighting crime as Arsenal, though he was also called Red Arrow by the media. Although Roy had to leave Team Arrow that same season after he masqueraded as The Arrow and faked his death, he would still pop in and out of the show throughout the rest of Arrow’s run to help out his friends. He also followed in his comic book counterpart’s footsteps by gaining a cybernetic arm.

(Image credit: The CW)

Speedy

The second Speedy in the comics was Mia Dearden, so it was only appropriate that Willa Holland's Thea Queen, who was a loose adaptation of the character, also received that name. When Roy left Star City, he left his Arsenal costume behind, and she made adjustments to it so she could wear it out in the field and join her brother Oliver as a bow-and-arrow-wielding superhero. Eventually she embarked on a personal crusade to battle the Thanatos Guild.

(Image credit: The CW)

Vibe

Carlos Valdés’ Cisco Ramon was already a valued member of Team Flash at the beginning as its tech genius, but after he discovered he was a metahuman capable of manipulating dimensional energy, he became Vibe. Cisco took a metahuman cure in Season 5, but he continued to fight crime as Mecha-Vibe using a suit that provided him with some of his former powers until he left in Season 7 to join A.R.G.U.S.

(Image credit: The CW)

Superman

I know, I said I wouldn’t include anybody from Superman & Lois on this list. However, in this case, I’m talking about the Superman from Earth-38/Earth-Prime. In other words, this is the Clark Kent who appeared on Supergirl and participated in “Elseworlds” and “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” We’d assumed he was also the one leading Superman & Lois until it was revealed that show is set on another Earth.

(Image credit: The CW)

Martian Manhunter

Originally Supergirl viewers thought David Harewood was playing Hank Henshaw, the man who became Cyborg Superman in the comics. But early in Season 1, it was revealed that his character was actually J’onn J’onzz, a.k.a. Martian Manhunter, who assumed Henshaw’s identity to try and do good as the director of the Department of Extranormal Operations. Harewood would later play the sinister Henshaw for a few episodes, but it was J’onn who stuck around for all of Supergirl as one of Kara’s most important allies.

(Image credit: The CW)

Elongated Man

Ralph Dibny gained his elastic powers from The Thinker’s machinations in The Flash Season 4, and after being stabilized, he joined Team Flash to help them fight crime as Elongated Man. Hartley Sawyer portrayed the character through to the end of Season 6, but after the actor was fired from the show, a stand-in performer was used for the Season 7 premiere. While healing from some major burns, Ralph decided to leave Team Flash to travel the world with Sue Dearbon and dismantle various criminal organizations.

(Image credit: The CW)

Vixen

Although Mari McCabe, the Vixen from the comics, was played by Megalyn Echikunwoke in the Vixen and The Ray animated web series, as well as an episode of Arrow, it was the character’s grandmother, Amaya Jiwe (seen above), who got more attention in the Arroverse. An original character created for Legends of Tomorrow, Amaya, played by Maisie Richardson-Sellers, was active as Vixen during World War II as a Justice Society member, and after traveling through time with the Legends for a while, she returned to her original time period at the end of Season 3. Richardson-Sellers then stuck around a few more seasons as a shapeshifter named Charlie.

(Image credit: The CW)

Firestorm

Just like in the comics, the Arrowverse’s original Firestorm duo consisted of Robbie Amell’s Ronnie Raymond and Victor Garber’s Martin Stein, with the two being recurring characters in The Flash Season 1. However, after Ronnie died in the Season 2 premiere, Stein merged a few episodes later with Franz Drameh’s Jefferson “Jax” Jackson (seen above), and the two went on to join the Legends of Tomorrow. That’s where they stayed until Stein died in the “Crisis on Earth X” crossover, prompting Jax to leave and resume his normal life.

(Image credit: The CW)

John Constantine

Although NBC’s Constantine series only lasted one season, Matt Ryan was able to keep playing the trenchcoat-wearing sorcerer in multiple other ways, most notably in the Arrowverse. Following a guest appearance in Arrow Season 4, he returned two years later in Legends of Tomorrow, where he eventually became part of the team and hung around until the end of Season 6. Even then, Ryan remained on the series to play Gwyn Davies, the inventor of time travel.

(Image credit: The CW)

Kid Flash

Depicted as Iris West’s long-lost brother rather than her nephew like in the comics, Keiynan Lonsdale’s Wally West was introduced midway through The Flash Season 2. After Season 3’s premiere showed him as the Kid Flash of the Flashpoint timeline, the main version of Wally gained super speed when Doctor Alchemy restored his powers from that other reality. Wally exited as a series regular at the beginning of The Flash Season 4, but would later make guest appearances in Seasons 6 and 9, as well as appearing in the latter half of Legends of Tomorrow Season 3.

(Image credit: The CW)

Jay Garrick

After it was revealed that the Jay Garrick that viewers had been following along with in The Flash Season 2 was really the sinister Zoom, the real Jay was revealed at the end of that season to be a doppelgänger of Henry Allen from Earth-3. With John Wesley Shipp having played Barry Allen in The Flash TV show from 1990 (whom he also reprised in “Elseworlds and “Crisis on Infinite Earths”), it was only fitting that he also play this veteran speedster as well.

(Image credit: The CW)

Thunder/Blackbird

If you’re making a show about Black Lightning, then it’s only appropriate that you include his superhero daughters too. The first of them was Nafessa Williams’ Anissa Pierce, a.k.a. Thunder, although there were also various instances where she went by the moniker Blackbird. Unlike her father and sister, Anissa didn’t generate and manipulate electricity, but rather was able to manipulate her density with her breathing, giving her super strength and durability.

(Image credit: The CW)

Lightning

Like her superhero name clearly indicates, not only did Jennifer Pierce inherit the same kind of powers as her father, but she also had the added ability to generate electricity on her own rather than just manipulate it like Jefferson. China Anne McClain played Jennifer for the majority of Black Lightning’s run, but for a good chunk of Season 4, Laura Kariuki took over the role, though this was later revealed to be an ionosphere entity who stole her identity.

(Image credit: The CW)

Mister Terrific

After being introduced in Arrow Season 4 as a Palmer Technologies employee who worked closely with Felicity Smoak, Echo Kellum’s Curtis Holt (rather than Michael Holt, like in the comics) officially joined Team Arrow at the beginning of Season 5, taking the identity Mr. Terrific, which had previously belonged to his favorite wrestler. Curtis stuck with the team until the end of Season 6, and from there he briefly worked for A.R.G.U.S., then took a job in Washington D.C.

(Image credit: The CW)

Wild Dog

Instead of using Jack Wheeler from the comics, Arrow gave that superhero identity to the original character Rene Ramirez, played by Rick Gonzalez. Although frequently hotheaded, Rene was nonetheless another valued member of Team Arrow for many seasons, though there was a period where he, Curtis and Dinah formed their own group. Eventually, Rene retired from being Wild Dog and became mayor of Star City by the end of the show.

(Image credit: The CW)

XS

While XS is indeed a character from the comics, The Flash’s version of her is a melding of her and Barry Allen’s daughter, who was known as Dawn in the comics. In this show, while it’s implied that’s what Jessica Parker Kennedy’s character used to be named too, changes to the timeline led to her being named Nora, after Barry’s mother. The original version of Kennedy’s Nora was erased from the timeline after Cicada’s dagger was destroyed, but fortunately, a new version of her came into being afterward.

(Image credit: The CW)

Impulse

Rather than being Barry Allen’s grandson like in the comics, Jordan Fisher’s Bart Allen, a.k.a. Impulse, is depicted as Barry and Iris West’s son, i.e. Nora’s sister. Introduced towards the end of Season 7, and a speedster just like his father and Nora, Impulse shared a special connection with Jay Garrick and had already made an enemy out of Godspeed from his time period.

(Image credit: The CW)

Guardian

In Supergirl, the Guardian mantle was held by the Olsen siblings rather than Jim Harper or Mal Duncan. James Olsen first started fighting crime as Guardian in Season 2, with Winn Schott making him his suit and shield. Then in Season 6, one season after Mehcad Brooks stopped playing James as a series regular, Azie Tesfai’s Kelly Olsen (seen above) took over as the new Guardian, although James did don his costume one last time in the series finale.

(Image credit: The CW)

Citizen Steel

Nick Zano’s Nate Heywood joined Legends of Tomorrow at the beginning of Season 2, gaining the ability to transform his body into steel from an experimental serum. This power is more like Colossus’ from the X-Men than the Nate from the comics, but it was a welcome one to have until mustard gas eroded the steel in Season 7, which led to him retiring from the team. This version of Nate also simply went by Steel rather than Citizen Steel, not to be confused with the John Henry Irons Steel.

(Image credit: The CW)

Mon-El

Hailing from Daxam, a planet populated by Kryptonian offshoots, Mon-El gained the same kind of superpowers as Supergirl when he landed on Earth. However, because he was a spoiled prince from the Daxamite monarchy, it took a while for him to start behaving like a hero. Mon-El and Kara fell in love, but while Chris Wood and Melissa Benoist married in real life, it wasn’t meant to be for the characters. Mon-El ended up traveling to the 31st century and joined the Legion of Super-Heroes.

(Image credit: The CW)

Batwing

When Batwoman began, Luke Fox initially started out working behind the scenes to help Kate Kane out, having already been keeping Wayne Tower secure on Batman’s behalf. Then in Season 2, Campus Johnson’s character began his own superhero journey, one which culminated in him constructing a supersuit and becoming Batwing, just like in the comics.

(Image credit: The CW)

Brainiac 5

Brainiac 5 was one of Mon-El’s teammates in the Legion of Super-Heroes, and together with Saturn Girl, they traveled back to the present day in Supergirl Season 3. By the end of that season, Winn Schott decided to travel to the future to stop an AI-killing virus, Jesse Rath’s Brainiac 5, a.k.a. Brainy, stayed in the present and became one of Supergirl’s most valued allies. He also formed a romantic relationship with Nia Nal.

(Image credit: The CW)

Hawkgirl

Although both Hawkgirl and Harman appeared in Legends of Tomorrow Season 1 following their introductions in the “Heroes Join Forces Crossover,” Ciara Renée’s Kendra Saunders unquestionably had the bigger role. After her version of Carter Hall was killed by Vandal Savage, she joined the Legends to help try to defeat the villain across time. By the end of Season 1, Kendra and a later incarnation of Carter left after Vandal was finally killed for good.

(Image credit: The CW)

Rip Hunter

Arthur Darvill’s Rip Hunter, one of DC Comics’ greatest time travelers, assembled the Legends of Tomorrow to help him stop Vandal Savage. Season 2 saw him bring brainwashed by the Legion of Doom, but fortunately, their programming was erased, and he then decided to leave the Legends after realizing he had nothing left to teach them. He then spent the next five years of his personal timeline forming the Time Bureau, but by the end of Season 3, Rip sacrificed his stop the demon Mallus.

(Image credit: The CW)

Jesse Quick

Rather than being Jesse Chambers like in the comics, The Flash’s version of Jesse Quick was Jesse Wells, the daughter of Earth-2’s Harrison Wells. Violett Beane's character gained her super speed after being exposed to dark matter during an attempt to restore Barry Allen’s own speed. By Season 3, she began fighting crime on Earth-2, and occasionally on Earth-1, as Jesse Quick. Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear as though Jesse was restored to life in the new multiverse created during “Crisis on Infinite Earths.”

While the Arrowverse is over, these 32 will be remembered as some of its most prominent superheroes, and there are plenty of others we could spend time talking about. They’re just among the many reasons why this franchise will continue being enjoyed for years to come.