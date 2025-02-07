A Viral Tweet Sparked The Batfleck Conversation Again, And I'm Loving How Many People Were Won Over
Justice for Affleck's Batman!
The superhero genre continues to be wildly popular, with a number of shared universes in play. The DCEU (which is streaming with a Max subscription) ended with Aquaman 2, making room for co-CEO James Gunn to craft a new DC Universe. But some fans are still mourning the previous franchise. Case in point: a viral tweet sparked the conversation about Ben Affleck's Batman, and folks are still showing him love.
While most recently the actor/filmmaker has made headlines for his divorce from Jennifer Lopez, some fans are still clinging to his tenure as Bruce Wayne/ Batman. Those who spent years watching the DC movies in order got to see his jaded, brutal take on the hero. A number of which were hoping to see more of him in upcoming DC movies. The tweet in question reads:
If you see this then that means you like Ben Affleck as Batman. pic.twitter.com/yZbb85U0HWFebruary 1, 2025
Given Batman's popularity, a number of actors have portrayed the Dark Knight on the big screen. That includes Michael Keaton, George Clooney, Val Kilmer, Ben Affleck and (most recently) Robert Pattinson. There's always a debate online about who wore the cowl best, and it sounds like Affleck is still getting some serious love from moviegoers.
Indeed, the responses to this tweet saw a number of DC fans enthusiastically share their love for Batfleck. Some of the comments read:
- I do! Batfleck forever!
- Yes I do. I was at first not sure. But he won me over.
- This is true
- That shot with the music...so bleeping awesome! #MakeTheBatfleckMovie
- #RestoreTheSnyderVerse
Of course, we should have probably expected the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse campaign to factor into this love for Affleck's Bruce Wayne. Zack Snyder's fans pivoted to this after his version of Justice League was released, and teased where he would have taken his two sequels. Unfortunately, there's been no indication that Warner Bros. is interested in continuing that story, especially given Gunn's new universe.
Despite it being unlikely that Zack Snyder would get two more Justice League movies, Ben Affleck participated in Snyder Cut reshoots in order for the filmmaker to present his full vision. That included the Martian Manhunter ending, as well as the additional Knightmare sequence that teased the plot of the sequels.
While Zack Snyder's original five-film vision for the DCEU never came to fruition, Ben Affleck would go on to reprise his role as Batman in Andy Muschietti's The Flash, as well as a brief cameo in Suicide Squad. But ultimately the studio decided to wipe out the entire shared universe, and start with a new vision by James Gunn.
I personally loved Ben Affleck's take on Batman, especially in Dawn of Justice. On top of being physically imposing, it was fascinating to see his jaded, brutal take on the character. Rater than an origin story, we were treated to a Caped Crusader who had been beaten down by his time as a vigilante. Unfortunately, we shouldn't expect to see any appearances by Batfleck in the 2025 movie release list.
