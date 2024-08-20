It’s Official: Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Are Divorcing After Over Two Years Of Marriage

In 2022, one year after Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck started dating again, and close to 20 years after the couple originally broke up, they married in Las Vegas, and it seemed like all was well. However, the timeline of Lopez and Affleck’s relationship has gotten pretty rocky since the start of 2024, and now this chapter of their lives has gone to an end, with the couple officially divorcing.

This update comes to us from TMZ, which shared that JLo filed on Tuesday, August 20 in Los Angeles Superior Court, doing so pro per, meaning by herself and without an attorney. Their official separation date is listed as April 26. As of this writing, neither actor has released statements commenting on their divorce.

Although Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck originally got married on July 16, 2022, today, August 20, marks the second anniversary of their more traditional wedding that took place in Georgia. So now this date has both positive and negative connotation for their second go-around at a romantic relationship. TMZ has also heard from its sources that there is no prenuptial agreement in place between Lopez and Affleck, so whatever money they made during the time they were married is considered “community property.” For Lopez, that includes Shotgun Wedding, The Mother, This Is Me… Now and Atlas, and for Affleck, that includes Air, Hypnotic, The Instigators (which he produced) and the recently-wrapped The Accountant 2, which is set on the 2025 release schedule.

Other information shared by the publication includes that JLo has waived her right to spousal support and has asked that this also be denied to Affleck. Also, since they didn’t have any children together, custody issues aren’t a factor. However, you may recall that back in June, Lopez and Affleck put the mansion they bought together on sale. Affleck has since bought a new home in Brentwood (although he’s now farther away from his kids than before), and Lopez was house hunting too as of May.

TMZ capped off its report by sharing that the former partners have been trying to reach a settlement concerning the mansion for months, but the talks reportedly have become “very acrimonious,” and sometimes they’re not even speaking to each other. As such, it’s mentioned in the article that Jennifer Lopez deciding to file for divorce while they’re still figuring out this money problem, there are instances where “PR concerns are involved when it comes to who files first.”

The divorce filing comes more than a week after an unnamed insider described Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s reunion a few years ago as “the most elaborate and expensive exercise in closure ever.” It is worth mentioning, though, that the two of them have a movie coming out later this year called Unstoppable. So while their marriage is over, they’ll need to navigate promoting the movie carefully.