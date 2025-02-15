I Rewatched Batman Returns, And There's One Disturbing Moment I Can't Stop Thinking About

Within the pantheon of live-action Batman movies, Tim Burton’s Batman Returns stands as one of the most unique entries in the genre. One could argue that the sequel to Burton’s smash-hit 1989 blockbuster arguably doesn’t receive the love that its predecessor does. Yet it’s still a wonderfully entertaining film (that even partially inspired Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu). There is, however, one particular scene that’s just downright disturbing – even by Burton standards. And, after rewatching the flick, I just can’t get this moment out of my head.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

What’s The Batman Returns Scene, And Why Is It Disturbing?

Let’s face it, Tim Burton’s highly quotable films are filled with surreal and unsettling scenes. His pair of Batman movies have a few moments that’ll throw you for a loop, too. The Smylex commercial, which is a small part of Joker’s plan, from the 1989 film is legitimately creepy.). The main villain of Burton’s 1992 superhero film is Oswald Cobblepot, a.k.a. Penguin, who’s played by Danny DeVito. Burton’s version of Cobblepot isn't the refined gentleman gangster of the comics, though. Instead, he’s a deformed and crass man, who resembles a bird.

The drooling, raw-fishing eating antagonist truly made me gasp about halfway through the film. During the scene, sleazy businessman Max Shreck convinces Oswald to run for mayor and, early on, Shreck introduces the former sewer dweller to his two image consultants named Jen and Josh. While speaking with Cobblepot, Josh insults his looks when he muses that there aren’t a lot of reflective surfaces in the sewer. Penguin initially laughs and states that his nose could be gushing with blood, before he lunges and bites Josh’s.

It’s a shocking scene and one that’s quite gruesome. The sheer sight of the blood spewing from Josh’s nose is certainly enough to make a squeamish person uneasy. What’s even wilder is that Cobblepot doesn’t even think much of it and, within a span of just a few minutes, he makes an overt sexual pass at Jen as she tends to Josh. Danny DeVito and Steve Witting (who plays Josh) do play the scene to perfection, and the makeup team’s work is certainly on point. The craftsmanship aside, though, this scene just gives me chills.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

There Are Other Crazy Moments In Batman Returns

More on Batman Returns (Image credit: Warner Bros. / DC) Batman Returns: 10 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About Tim Burton's DC Movie Sequel

Gotham City has historically been depicted as being incredibly crime-ridden compared to other cities in the DC Universe. I’d argue, though, that Tim Burton’s take on it can be downright twisted at times. That’s established early on in Batman Returns when the Red Triangle gang gleefully attacks citizens during a ceremony. Another particularly dark moment sees Penguin pushing the Ice Princess to her death (and viewers actually see her body land). And, of course, there’s also the moment that Catwoman (Michelle Pfeiffer) electrocutes Shreck to death and his scorched corpse is later shown.

I suppose, if anything, what viewers should take away from these mind-boggling scenes is that the Beetlejuice helmer didn’t compromise his artistic integrity when crafting these blockbusters. He surely had to answer to execs, but what can be said about both of the director’s Bat flicks is that they completely sync up with his creative tendencies. That’s something he should be proud of.

Still, I’ll forever remain in disbelief that writer Daniel Waters actually inserted the nose-biting scene into the movie. That doesn’t lessen my overall love of the film, though, as I’m happy that Batman Returns is being reappraised in some circles years after Waters and others were “attacked” over it. Definitely stream it using a Max subscription and, if you need to, just cover your eyes when Penguin decides to chomp on the man’s sniffer.