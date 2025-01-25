Robert Eggers Shares The Surprising Connection Nosferatu Has To Batman Returns, And Now I Can’t Unsee it

There were a ton of fantastic scary flicks released in 2024, but for my money, one of the best horror movies of the year was Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu –a horror remake that doesn’t suck ! It’s a hauntingly beautiful reimagining of F.W. Murnau’s 1922 classic. With Eggers at the helm, you get what you’d expect: impeccable attention to detail, an eerie atmosphere, and a creeping sense of dread that seeps into your bones. What I didn’t expect, however, was the shockingly perfect connection he just drew between Nosferatu and…Batman Returns. Yes, you read that right.

The Lighthouse movie maker dropped this hilarious tidbit while reflecting on the influences that shaped his snowy, Gothic masterpiece on the Happy Sad Confused Podcast. Apparently, it wasn’t until he was mid-flight that he realized the eerie similarities between his Nosferatu and Tim Burton’s Batman Returns. The Witch director shared:

I was watching on one of these flights… I threw on Batman Returns and, like, snowy, gothic, atmosphere of that movie is, it’s quite like, shockingly similar to a lot of the stuff we were doing here, which is something that I never really considered at all. But Wayne Manor, like, doesn’t look a hell of a lot different than Grűnewald Manor. I have got to say except for falling apart. So that was kind of interesting.

Now that he’s pointed it out, it’s impossible to ignore the parallels. Think about it: Batman Returns (which I think is one of Burton's best movies ) is drenched in Gothic moodiness, from its snow-draped sets to its shadowy, twisted architecture. It feels less like something you’d see in an upcoming superhero movie and more like a surreal opera staged in some Victorian fever dream.

Sound familiar? The historical horror movie maestro has mastered much of what modern horror filmmakers haven't , and his Nosferatu leans into the same brand of chilling ambiance, with crumbling castles and wintry landscapes that make you feel like you’re trapped in a perpetual midnight.

And the manor comparison? That’s dead on. While grand and imposing, Wayne Manor is as much a Gothic character in Batman Returns as any of the film’s villains. Its cold halls and towering spires carry the weight of tragedy and mystery. Meanwhile, Grűnewald Manor in Nosferatu exudes a similar sense of decayed grandeur with its crumbling facade and suffocating gloom. It’s almost as if the two manors are cousins, separated by time and decay.

What’s fascinating here is that the connection wasn’t intentional. Eggers has always drawn inspiration from history, folklore, and classic cinema (and yes, sometimes Sponge Bob ), crafting worlds that feel authentic yet otherworldly. But his recognition of Burton’s influence, albeit subconscious, makes perfect sense. The 1992 Batman sequel isn’t just a superhero movie—it’s a Gothic fairy tale brimming with darkness and a surreal sense of beauty. Those qualities naturally resonate with the type of immersive horror The Northman filmmaker creates.

The more you dig into the comparison, the more connections emerge. Burton’s Penguin, grotesque yet tragic, shares thematic DNA with Eggers’ Count Orlok, who is both monstrous and pitiable. Both films explore loneliness, power, and the shadows that lurk within us all. It’s a creative bridge that makes you wonder: what other unlikely pairings might we find if we step back and let our imaginations roam?

