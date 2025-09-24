‘None Of Those Things Are What’s Most Important To Me.’ As A Batman Fan, I Love James Gunn’s Take On How He’s Handling The Character’s DCU Film
He gets the character on so many levels.
Being a Batman fan often feels like being stuck in a never-ending group chat. With two different Batmen set to appear in upcoming DC movies, the debates are endless—white eyes or no? Yellow utility belt? Oval or no oval on the chest? Everyone has opinions, most of them about the suit. But if you ask James Gunn, the mastermind behind the First Chapter of the DCU and beyond, none of that really matters—and honestly, I’m with him.
Gunn recently appeared on the 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast (uploaded to their YouTube channel), where he was asked about how he’s approaching the world’s greatest detective in the upcoming The Brave and the Bold. The Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker got real about what does—and doesn’t—matter to him when it comes to bringing the Caped Crusader to life. In his words:
He’s not wrong. For decades, Dark Knight discourse has been dominated by surface-level preferences. Rarely does conversation touch what actually makes the character resonate. The Caped Crusader isn’t iconic because of a color palette, but because he represents, in most iterations, a man pushed to the edge, and who channels pain into purpose. That doesn’t rise or fall based on the shape of his cowl, or its color.
And Gunn gets that. He added:
That’s the kind of mindset I want from the man with the keys to the castle to the recently launched DC Universe, following Superman’s 2025 movie schedule. Because let’s be real—we’ve seen just about every cinematic version of the Batsuit imaginable. Armor, spandex, plated Kevlar… and yes, even the infamous nipple suit. We’ve had grizzled, emo, campy, and even LEGO Batman—who, honestly, is still one of the best on-screen takes. But the version that actually sticks? It’s the one with a story that hits.
In the interview, which you can watch below in full, he even gives shout-outs to more off-the-wall characters like Bat-Mite and Ace the Bat-Hound. The guy knows his deep character lore, and I love to hear it.
What I love most about The Suicide Squad filmmaker’s comments is his unfiltered love for Gotham’s protector. He’s respectful when discussing Superman and Guardians of the Galaxy. Still, when he speaks about the cowl-wearing crusader, there’s a different energy—like this is the character he’s been waiting to get his hands on. He doesn’t just reference the brooding icon; he shows reverence for “every” era of the character—even giving a nod to the bright-colored, alien-fighting, campy 1950s iteration of the character.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
It’s worth noting that The Brave and the Bold animated series drew heavily from that version and still managed to deliver stories packed with heart and depth. Could Gunn’s The Brave and the Bold lean into that brighter aesthetic? Maybe. But if it does, I trust he’ll do it for the right reasons—and as a fan, that has me seriously hyped.
The Brave and the Bold doesn’t have a confirmed release date yet, but according to James Gunn, the script is in great shape and he’s happy with where it’s headed. In the meantime, the next time we’ll see the Dark Knight on the big screen will be in Matt Reeves’ The Batman Part II, the darker, brooding version set in DC’s Elseworlds timeline—hitting theaters October 1, 2027.
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.