What’s A Day At DC Studios Like? James Gunn’s Take Has Me Feeling Serious FOMO

As somebody who gets to go to theme parks and occasionally interview celebrities, I have a pretty great job. That said, I clearly don’t have the best job in the world. While there may be some debate as to who has that title, I’m going to submit James Gunn as a potential candidate because being the co-CEO of DC Studios sounds pretty awesome.

A fan recently asked James Gunn on Threads what constitutes a typical day for him in his job running DC Studios alongside Peter Safran. Gunn responds that there is no such thing as a normal in the job, which is part of what he loves about it. He then went on to describe what a day currently looks like, and it’s a list of some of the coolest things any DC fan could possibly think of. Gunn said…

The fun of the job is there is no average day! The majority of days currently are spent prepping Man of Tomorrow - storyboarding & department meetings & scouting & casting, interspersed with going over cuts of Supergirl & Lanterns, discussing marketing on all the projects, reading & making notes on new scripts, supporting the Batman 2 crew to make sure it goes smoothly, waiting for 1st cut of Clayface (can't wait!), okaying designs for all kinds of stuff, & I'm sure many things I'm forgetting.

Any one of the items on this list sounds like it would be one of the coolest jobs ever, and yet James Gunn gets to do all of them. Having to cut a meeting short on casting your Superman sequel because a new edit of Supergirl just came in sounds like the best way I could imagine to end a meeting.

This list is, in and of itself, just incredible. It’s still wild that Man of Tomorrow, the sequel to Superman, is so far along that the film is already talking about casting. Expectations are that the villain of the new movie will be Brainiac, so one imagines casting that role is a major topic of conversation. It’s also great that Clayface is far enough along that the first cut is almost ready.

Beyond that, we have the news that James Gunn is making sure the crew of The Batman Part II has what they need. This reinforces that the film, which has already seen so many delays, really is getting ready to film next year.

Gunn also mentions reading new scripts, though he doesn’t mention what those scripts are. While we know what projects are supposed to make up the first chapter of the new DCU, beyond the various projects Gunn mentions here, we don’t know what the actual status of many of them is. Clearly some future projects have reached the script stage, but what they are we don’t yet know.

2026 is looking to be a great year for the new DC Universe, with many upcoming DC movies and series that will hopefully keep the fresh franchise's hot streak going. If nothing else, it will keep James Gunn's job interesting.