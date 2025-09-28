James Gunn Gets Real About Why ‘Plenty Of Things Are In Flux’ With The DCU’s Batman Movie

James Gunn is currently shaping the future of DC Studios one project at a time. While 2025’s Superman was the first major theatrical swing for Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, fans haven’t stopped asking about the other big icon in the Justice League—Batman. The co-head of DC Studios recently provided a brief update on the upcoming Brave and the Bold, the long-awaited Bat-family reboot. And, while the script is reportedly coming together, it sounds like everything else is very much "in flux."

In a new interview with IGN, Gunn gave a measured but optimistic update on the project. “The Brave and the Bold script, I like where we are,” he said. However, that’s where the certainty ends. Asked about the film’s original premise, a Bat-story centered around Bruce Wayne and his assassin-raised son, Damian, the mind behind Peacemaker got a little more cryptic:

No, I think you have to wait to see the movie. Some things have changed. Plenty of things are in flux on what his situation is with his parentage and all that stuff, so I wouldn't take any of it – Yeah, I mean, the actor who wants to... Listen, first of all, I can't tell you the amount of big actors that have told me they want to be Batman.

In other words, nothing’s set in stone, at least not until it’s officially announced. As for who’ll suit up as the Dark Knight, it sounds like there’s no shortage of interest. Gunn put it simply:

I think you'd have a harder time finding actors who don't want to be Batman. He's the one character everyone wants to play. That's the truth.

What do the Guardians of the Galaxy director’s carefully worded responses mean for Damian Wayne’s role in The Brave and the Bold? Will he show up at all? That’s been the burning question ever since the film was announced back in 2023, when James Gunn famously called Damian “a little son of a bitch” and “my favorite Robin,” making it clear this was the version he was excited to bring to the screen. However, when asked directly this week if Damian Wayne’s Robin is still even in the movie, Gunn kept things vague:

I think you have to wait to see exactly what's happening.

That’s not a no. However, it’s not a definitive yes. Also, if you’ve followed Gunn’s public comments in recent months, this kind of cautious hedging isn’t new, especially when it comes to the iconic hero.

(Image credit: DC Films)

Back in June, the Slither filmmaker explained, “Batman’s my biggest issue in all of DC right now.” Not because of any behind-the-scenes chaos, but because he wants to get it exactly right. He’s not making a movie focused on the Bat of the DCU just because the character prints money. He wants this version to have a reason to exist, and it needs to feel distinct from Matt Reeves’ The Batman Part II and the Elseworlds universe the filmmaker has created, but also isn’t veering into camp or comedy.

HBO Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

HBO Max houses plenty of Batman content along with plenty of other great DC titles. Plans start at $9.99 a month (Basic With Ads), and there are also other tiers that members can pick from.

The DCU version of the Caped Crusader will need to stand on its own, both tonally and narratively. While Andy Muschietti, who directed The Flash, is still reportedly attached to direct Brave and the Bold, though he recently shared a somewhat discouraging update about his communication with DC. As for the script, DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran has said they’ll only pass it along “when we have it in a place where we think it’s ready to go.”

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A lot is still up in the air with this take on the Gotham’s Knight, and it’s anyone’s guess whether it’ll actually turn into a full-on father-son story. So, if you’ve been hoping for a big-screen Batman and Damian team-up in 2027, it might be wise to manage expectations. Based on James Gunn’s careful wording, it’s clear The Brave and the Bold is still very much a work in progress, and nothing’s locked in just yet.