Big Brother 27's Mickey Lee In Critical Condition Following Cardiac Arrest
The Big Brother Houseguest is in our thoughts.
A former Big Brother Houseguest is in critical but stable condition following a series of cardiac arrests. Mickey Lee didn't end up winning Big Brother, but was a much-talked-about Houseguest in Season 27 thanks to her veto win and viral moments in the game. It goes without saying that many are concerned for her well-being in light of this troubling news.
A GoFundMe link popped up asking for financial support for Lee to help with medical bills not covered by insurance, travel for family, ICU and specialist care, and rehabilitation and recovery support. The link did not provide any specific details on what led to the multiple cardiac arrests, but a post on her Instagram page noted it was a result of complications from the flu.
As of writing, the link is already at 61% of its $22,000 goal, with quite a few notable Houseguests appearing on the donation list. While there may be others who donated anonymously and are not listed, here are some of the familiar names that popped up:
- Alyssa Lopez, Season 23
- Joseph Abdin, Season 24
- Rachel Reilly, Seasons 12, 13, 27
- Hannah Chaddha, Season 23
- Ameerah Jones, Season 24
- Britini D'Angelo, Season 23
- Joseph Rodriguez, Season 26
- Amy Bingham, Season 27
Mickey's biggest moments in Big Brother came toward the start of the game, in which she aligned with Ashley Hollis, Morgan Pope, and Cliff "Will" Williams. Those early bonds kept her in the show until Week 8, narrowly missing the jury phase in Season 27.
Outside of donations, Houseguests and fans alike shared well-wishes on Mickey's Instagram page, or shared the link for her GoFundMe page. Notably, Morgan Pope, who was the overall favorite to win Big Brother 27 and made headlines because of her "cheatmance" with other favorite Vince Panaro, shared the link and said the following:
Fortunately, the overall vibe of the Big Brother online community feels positive, and many are hoping for the best for Mickey Lee. It's good to see the fandom come together and support a Houseguest who, while not a juror, made it through two-thirds of the game before being evicted.
Hopefully the good vibes continue, and more in the Big Brother community get involved and spread the word about someone in the reality television space who can still have a great future. Mickey easily could've been one of those former Houseguests who competed on The Challenge, or even appeared in a season of The Traitors. There's still a chance for that to happen, of course.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
As mentioned, readers can support Mickey Lee at her GoFundMe link. For those who want to revisit her season, Season 27 of Big Brother is available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription. Mickey is undoubtedly one of the stars of the early episodes, and there's an argument to be made that it would've been her season to lose had a couple of events shaken out a different way.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.