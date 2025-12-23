Big Brother 27's Mickey Lee In Critical Condition Following Cardiac Arrest

A former Big Brother Houseguest is in critical but stable condition following a series of cardiac arrests. Mickey Lee didn't end up winning Big Brother, but was a much-talked-about Houseguest in Season 27 thanks to her veto win and viral moments in the game. It goes without saying that many are concerned for her well-being in light of this troubling news.

A GoFundMe link popped up asking for financial support for Lee to help with medical bills not covered by insurance, travel for family, ICU and specialist care, and rehabilitation and recovery support. The link did not provide any specific details on what led to the multiple cardiac arrests, but a post on her Instagram page noted it was a result of complications from the flu.

As of writing, the link is already at 61% of its $22,000 goal, with quite a few notable Houseguests appearing on the donation list. While there may be others who donated anonymously and are not listed, here are some of the familiar names that popped up:

Alyssa Lopez, Season 23

Joseph Abdin, Season 24

Rachel Reilly, Seasons 12, 13, 27

Hannah Chaddha, Season 23

Ameerah Jones, Season 24

Britini D'Angelo, Season 23

Joseph Rodriguez, Season 26

Amy Bingham, Season 27

Mickey's biggest moments in Big Brother came toward the start of the game, in which she aligned with Ashley Hollis, Morgan Pope, and Cliff "Will" Williams. Those early bonds kept her in the show until Week 8, narrowly missing the jury phase in Season 27.

Outside of donations, Houseguests and fans alike shared well-wishes on Mickey's Instagram page, or shared the link for her GoFundMe page. Notably, Morgan Pope, who was the overall favorite to win Big Brother 27 and made headlines because of her "cheatmance" with other favorite Vince Panaro, shared the link and said the following:

Prayers up for Mickey 🙏🏽

Fortunately, the overall vibe of the Big Brother online community feels positive, and many are hoping for the best for Mickey Lee. It's good to see the fandom come together and support a Houseguest who, while not a juror, made it through two-thirds of the game before being evicted.

Hopefully the good vibes continue, and more in the Big Brother community get involved and spread the word about someone in the reality television space who can still have a great future. Mickey easily could've been one of those former Houseguests who competed on The Challenge, or even appeared in a season of The Traitors. There's still a chance for that to happen, of course.

As mentioned, readers can support Mickey Lee at her GoFundMe link. For those who want to revisit her season, Season 27 of Big Brother is available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription. Mickey is undoubtedly one of the stars of the early episodes, and there's an argument to be made that it would've been her season to lose had a couple of events shaken out a different way.