Mark Hamill Yelled At A Darth Vader Performer, And The Video Is Great

Mark Hamill may be done playing Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars movies, but that doesn’t mean he’s not having any more Star Wars moments in his life. Case in point, there’s a new video of the actor yelling at a Darth Vader performer on the streets of Hollywood. It’s great to watch, and frankly, Vader kind of deserves it after everything he put Luke, his own son, through during the Original Trilogy.

We have Jimmy Kimmel Live! to thank for this moment, as the show’s title host recruited Hamill to pretend to be a superfan of, well, himself, while standing next to his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The goal was to see how many people would recognize him, and check out how that turned out (skip to the 11 minutes and 43 seconds mark):

Trump Addresses the Nation & Ted Cruz Insults Jimmy Kimmel During FCC Hearing About Our Show - YouTube Watch On

As you can see, Mark Hamill did the bare minimum to disguise himself, merely donning a baseball cap and some glasses. And yet, that was apparently enough, because most of the people in the video didn’t realize they were talking to the real deal. I especially got a kick out of Hamill using the disposable camera and drawing attention to his more obscure body of work, like Corvette Summer and his guest role on The Partridge Family.

But the best part of the video came when the aforementioned Darth Vader performer, one of many people on Hollywood Boulevard who wear costumes and earn money from posing for pictures with people, walked by, prompting Mark Hamill to exclaim, “Dad, I told you don’t follow me to work! Good grief!” I’d like to think the person underneath the helmet had an expression of utter confusion on their face, although depending on how big of a Star Wars fan they are, maybe they would have recognized him. Still, I commend Hamill’s quick thinking coming up with a funny line for that moment.

The second-best moment in the video was when Hamill donned a shirt with his own face and name emblazoned on it, but most everyone who passed him still didn’t bat an eye. Then, even when that young woman recognized him and took a selfie with him, he still tried to pass off that he wasn’t actually Hamill. She didn’t look like bought it though, and her brother, to whom she sent the picture, immediately knew that his sister had met one of the most well-known Star Wars actors.

This Jimmy Kimmel Live! segment concluding with Mark Hamill saying that doing that bit on Hollywood Boulevard was a “wake-up call” reminding him that “fame is fleeting.” Don’t worry, Mr. Hamill, we here at CinemaBlend will always recognize you. You can hear Hamill voicing The Flying Dutchman in The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants, which is now playing in theaters, and revisit his Star Wars appearances with your Disney+ subscription.