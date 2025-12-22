After Man Of Tomorrow Casts Its Brainiac Actor, Cool Fan Art Transforms Him Into The Character (And I Hope He Looks Like This)

Things have been changing in the superhero genre as of late, especially DC. Co-CEO James Gunn has crafted a new shared universe called the DCU, with its first slate of projects titled Gods and Monsters. We've already gotten a few movie and TV projects (which are streaming with a HBO Max subscription) and all eyes are on what Gunn is planning for his Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow. Now that actor Lars Eidinger has been cast as the villainous Braniac, fan art imagines what he might look like in the role. And I really hope the official design is something similar.

Following Superman's ending, fans are curious how the burgeoning franchise will be expanded with Man of Tomorrow. Gunn teased that Clark Kent and Lex Luthor will have to unite for a common enemy, aka Braniac. Some fan art on Instagram offered a take on what Eidinger might look like as that beloved antagonist, check it out below:

A post shared by Kode Abdo (@bosslogic) A photo posted by on

I mean, how cool is that? Braniac has had plenty of designs over the years, but this looks like the most common take on the character in modern media. Whether or not James Gunn and company are going to go this route remains to be seen, but this image shows that Lars Eidinger could look incredible in the upcoming DC movie. We'll just have to see how long it takes before the filmmaker hints at what the character will look like in the DCU.

Braniac was one of the Superman villains fan were hoping to see in the DCU since its inception. He's a cosmic threat who has been adapted in various comics, video games, and animated series over the years, but never made it to the big screen. And it should be fascinating to see how James Gunn adapts him for film, and exactly what the character design will end up being.

Nicholas Galitzine's Lex Luthor was solely focused on taking down Kal-El during Superman, after being threatened by his immense power and popularity. But David Corenswet's character wasn't actually trying to take over Earth. As such, I'm eager to see the villain's response once Braniac arrives and actively tries to conquer the planet and have dominion over it.

Of course, Man of Tomorrow isn't the next DC movie hitting theaters, so fans will have to practice some patience while waiting for update. First up is Gillespie's Supergirl, which will follow Milly Alcock's title character in an adventure through space. Fans are wondering if/how it might connect to the Superman sequel, and if Braniac's arrival will be teased at all.

Supergirl will hit theaters on June 26h as part of the 2026 movie release list. As for Man of Tomorrow, it's currently expected to arrive in theaters on July 9, 2027.