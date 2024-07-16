Kevin Conroy’s Final Batman Performance Has Been Released, And Fans Are Loving His Big Moment In The New Justice League Movie

Warning: SPOILERS for Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Three are ahead!

On November 10, 2022, longtime Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy died at the age of 66, but that didn’t mean we would never hear his take Caped Crusader ever again. Initially it was believed that the video game Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League would be Conroy’s only posthumously-released DC project, but it was later confirmed that we would hear him as Batman one last time in Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part ThreeJustice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Three. That movie is now available to purchase on digital platforms, and fans have taken to social media to share their love for his big moment in the Tomorrowverse timeline-set movie.

Although Jensen Ackles still voices the Tomorrowverse’s main Batman in this flick that wraps up this continuity and the preceding DC Animated Movie Universe timeline, Kevin Conroy’s Batman gets a little time to shine on his native Earth-12 while fighting The Joker. Check it out (via @BVengeance267):

This is a much better way to End Conroy’s performance as Batman. I loved the dialogue here, I miss Kevin so much 💔 pic.twitter.com/2qpd15eVGQJuly 16, 2024

As the anti-matter wave erased Earth-12, Batman used his final moments to deal with the Clown Prince of Crime, who said he was flattered that the superhero wanted to spend the end of the world with him. Batman responded:

I care, Joker! About Gotham. About justice, And if it has to end at least I go out like this... being Batman!

Gotham City’s Dark Knight threw a punch at his arch-nemesis right as they were wiped from existence, and immediately afterwards, the Justice League/Justice League Unlimited versions of Aquaman, the John Stewart Green Lantern and Hawkgirl (Wonder Woman and Superman can also be seen in the background) were erased too, with John and Hawkgirl sharing one final kiss. Looking on X (formerly known as Twitter), there’s no shortage of praise for the conclusion to Conroy’s three-decade+ Batman tenure. @AmonWarmann wrote:

There’s something about why Kevin Conroy is perfect as Batman that is almost unquantifiable. It just feels right. And this is a perfect, satisfying send-off.

@Bluenightbeyond agreed that this was a great line to bring Conroy’s Batman to a close, saying:

I feel like almost crying again. God, what a perfect line to close off Kevin Conroy last time voicing this character. "And if it has to end, at least I go out by being BATMAN!!)

@Haydenbarton_39 went a step further and explained why this was a great line for Conroy’s Batman to say in the midst of his world being destroyed:

What we all love about Batman.Notice how even in the face of Armageddon he doesn’t cower? Within seconds of realizing they will be gone he isn’t afraid and he’s proud of what he’s done. He’s convicted and willing to fight to his last breath. That’s Batman. That’s Kevin Conroy

Of course, many of the people watching this moment from Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Three grew up hearing Conroy as Batman in Batman: The Animated Series and various other TV shows, movies and video games. So this marking the end of an era is understandably emotional for fans like @millicay95:

Just seen the last scene Kevin Conroy recorded for Batman in Crisis on Infinite Earths. I grew up with that series (clearly!) so he'll always be my Batman. Here's to you, Kevin, thanks for everything.

As a bonus, storyboard artist Michael Borkowski chimed in to share that he artistically plotted out this scene from Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Three:

It is one of the greatest honors of my career to have been given the opportunity to storyboard this scene from “Crisis on Infinite Earths Part 3”… RIP Kevin Conroy. The greatest Batman.

You can see this scene and plenty of other action-packed moments by purchasing Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Three digitally. For the physical media lovers, the Blu-ray comes out on July 23, and the movie will also likely become available to stream with a Max subscription before the year is over. Be sure to also look over where things stand with the upcoming DC movies slate.