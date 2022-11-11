Animated Batman Icon Kevin Conroy Is Dead At 66, Read Mark Hamill's Touching Tribute
Conroy's untimely passing is marked by warm memories.
Throughout the multiverse of DC movies and TV shows, the heroes of the Justice League have taken on many forms and faces. One of the most powerful examples of was someone whose face wasn't seen through his work: Batman: The Animated Series star Kevin Conroy. Through his roles of Bruce Wayne and Batman, the actor established an animated incarnation of a well-known hero that rose above many or all others, depending on who you ask. It’s a legacy that’s remembered bittersweetly today, as it’s been reported the actor has passed away at the age of 66, and former co-star Mark Hamill is among those who are mourning.
While initial reports had circulated for a while without confirmation, it was eventually confirmed by a collection of statements issued by Warner Bros Home Entertainment. The reported cause of death was “a short battle with cancer,” per the press release.
Included were statements from director Andrea Romano, series creator Paul Dini, and Mark Hamill, who voiced The Joker in many appearances during Conroy’s run as the character. Hamill’s statement reads as follows:
Known for his portrayal of the iconic DC Comics character, and his millionaire alter ego, Kevin Conroy first started playing the role of Batman and Bruce Wayne when Batman: The Animated Series debuted in 1992. Periodically, Conroy would return to the role, through projects like the Batman: Arkham video games and even in live-action form for the CW’s Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event. Most recently, he lent his voice to Batman for the Warner Bros’ fighting game Multiversus.
We here at CinemaBlend would like to extend our deepest condolences to the friends and family of Kevin Conroy. May they find peace as they navigate this time of grief and remembrance.
