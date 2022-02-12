Robert Pattinson Actually Auditioned For The Batman In George Clooney’s Suit And It Sounds Like A Bit Of A (K)Nightmare
It sounds like Robert Pattinson's The Batman audition wasn't a comfy one.
It feels like only yesterday that Robert Pattinson was Forks’ friendly vampire in the Twilight franchise, but over a decade has passed. Now, Pattinson is the newest actor to take up the mantle (cowl?) one of DC Comics' greatest characters and, apparently, he wore another Caped Crusader suit fans will recognize. The star of The Batman has now opened up about auditioning for the upcoming film in George Clooney’s classic suit, and it doesn't sound like the experience was much fun at all.
Robert Pattinson described what it was like auditioning for the iconic role, during a recent interview with GQ. Apparently, it wasn’t only nerves that he had to go to battle with but also some serious sweat while wearing George Clooney’s old costume. Here’s what the actor said, exactly:
If things were as sweaty in the audition as the actor describes, I’d have hated to have been in George Clooney’s shoes and filmed an entire movie in the getup. His short stint as the Dark Knight ended well over 20 years ago, though, and I would hope that some ventilation or a cooling effect would have been added to the more recent Batman suits.
Speaking of George Clooney’s iconic suit, how about those nipples? Apparently, they certainly didn’t escape Robert Pattinson’s notice because, in the same interview, he identified the suit he wore for the audition as the one with “more prominent nipples”. Here it is in his own words:
While I’m not really sure why suit needed rubber nipples, George Clooney’s suit is probably most recognized by the “prominent” features. I feel like at this point they’ve probably got their own fanbase, which Robert Pattinson seems to be a part of himself, as the actor seems to be keen on the past suits and is familiar with the previous cinematic versions of Batman.
As for Robert Pattinson’s own Batman suit, it doesn’t appear to have any nipples, based on what fans have seen so far. While his version of Batman shares some similarities with other renditions of the character, it sounds like Pattinson is putting his own spin on the beloved superhero. (Or his he more of an antihero, really?)
The costumes (for several characters) are apparently pretty intense, so it totally makes sense that Robert Pattinson would have to work with one from the jump during his audition. Let's hope the film shoot was more comfortable for him than that initial audition.
The Batman hits theaters on March 4th. If you’re still not comfortable venturing out, though, you’ll be able to stream it, after its 45-day theatrical window, with an HBO subscription.
