Robert Pattinson Wore A Different Batman’s Suit For His Screen Test, And We Want To See It
Holy Battinson, Batman!
Thus far, Robert Pattinson has had a mix of a whirlwind and slow-burn experience being part of The Batman. It all started when Pattinson did a screen test right before jumping on the set of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet. The movie took over a year to film, but now that the movie has finished filming and is coming up this March, the suit that Battinson first put on has been revealed and it’s an awesome bat suit we’ve seen on screen before.
Writer/director Matt Reeves, Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz were in attendance at the DC Fandome event, which was packed with massive reveals for upcoming movies and TV shows from the comic book universe. Ahead of revealing the jaw-dropping second trailer for the film, Reeves recalled how he tested Pattinson to be the next Bruce Wayne. In his words:
Warner Bros must have had Val Kilmer’s Batman suit (or one of them anyway) lying around for Robert Pattinson to try on for the screen test. There’s a lot of suits for Batman over the years, including for Michael Keaton, George Clooney and more recently through the Dark Knight trilogy, Christian Bale, but it so happened to be Kilmer's. It’s kind of perfect considering Batman Forever and the upcoming The Batman both have Riddler as a villain.
Robert Pattinson continued the story by sharing his own experience being in the bat suit for the first time. Here’s what he said during DC Fandome:
If I was about to play Batman and was wearing Val Kilmer’s bat suit, I’d be sweating buckets too! It sounds like it’s a funny situation looking back, but at the time Robert Pattinson was seriously nervous. Matt Reeves gushed about how he knew he wanted to cast the actor to play the role of the Caped Crusader in his version as well:
Robert Pattinson went on to share that he was really intrigued by the idea of a Batman not being able to juggle being Batman and Bruce Wayne swiftly. This Batman is a younger version of the hero, who has yet to really figure out how to balance being the vigilante. You can check out the latest trailer here:
The Batman is the next DC movie in the lineup. The film is set to hit theaters on March 5, 2022. Now that we know Robert Pattinson donned Val Kilmer's suit, we need to see how he looked in his screen test. Release the pics, Matt Reeves!
