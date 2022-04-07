Supernatural Vet Misha Collins Reveals Details About Joining Batman Universe As Harvey Dent

While it remains to be seen if Harvey Dent/Two-Face will end up being one of the villains in Matt Reeves’ The Batman sequel (though the groundwork has certainly be laid for that), a new live-action adaptation of the DC Comics character is on the way. In March, Supernatural actor Misha Collins revealed he’s playing Harvey in The CW’s Gotham Knights pilot. While it remains to be seen if Gotham Knights will be picked up to series, Collins has shared some details on what it’s like for him joining the Batman universe and what we can expect from his version of Harvey.

Gotham Knights takes place in a universe where Batman has died, so unless a surprise resurrection comes seasons later if this becomes a series, don’t expect a Batman vs. Two-Face clash in this corner of the DC media space. Nevertheless, Misha Collins sounds excited to be participating in Gotham Knights, though he did admit some initial hesitance taking the role. As the Castiel actor told the crowd at SPN Indy Supernatural 2022 (via YouTuber Carrie Novak):

I can tell you that I'm playing Harvey Dent, which is a character from the Batman universe, who becomes Two-Face. I had a little compunction about that because I know my ex will be like ‘Fitting role!’ [Laughs.] That did actually cross my mind, I don’t want somebody to have such an easy insult for the rest of my life! Warner Bros. seems to be putting a lot into the pilot, it’s great. It seems like it has a great team behind it. For example, our costume designer did The Handmaid’s Tale, like really top-shelf people on the project.

Misha Collins is the latest actor to play Harvey Dent in live-action, following Nicholas D’Agosto, who appeared in a handful of early Gotham episodes, but never became Two-Face. While I can understand Collins being worried about certain individuals now calling him Two-Face derogatorily, overall, he sounds impressed with what he’s seen he’s seen of Gotham Knights so far. However, assuming Gotham Knights gets picked up to series, don’t expect to see Collins’ Harvey have half his face scarred right away. Collins continued:

If it gets picked up and turned into a series – which would be really cool – my character will be Harvey Dent for the whole first year, so I have a nice long stretch of not being two-faced. And then I become Two-Face! Yeah, I’m looking forward to it and I’ll be the old person on the show!

Age is but a number… but yeah, going off the main Gotham Knights cast members so far, he will indeed be its resident old person. If you haven’t been keeping track of Gotham Knights’ development, the project sees Bruce Wayne’s adopted son (a new character named Turner Hayes, played by Oscar Morgan), teaming up with some familiar Batman-Family youths from the comics to keep Gotham City safe and uncover the truth behind Bruce’s murder. Gotham Knights’ lineup also includes Fallon Smythe as Harper Row, Tyler DiChiara as Cullen Row, Olivia Rose Keegan as Harvey Dent’s daughter Duela, Navia Robinson as Carrie Kelley, Anna Lore as Stephanie Brown and Rahart Adams as Brody. The pilot was penned by Batwoman writers Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux and Natalie Abrams.

CinemaBlend will let readers know if Gotham Knights is added to The CW’s programming list. Until then, our 2022 TV schedule will inform you about what’s currently on the air.