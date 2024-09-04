‘It Was A Painful Thing’: The Batman Writer Reflects On Not Being Credited, But Returning For The Sequel
One writer on The Batman didn't get credit, but he got a sequel.
While there's a lot that we don't know about The Batman Part II, one thing we do know is who is writing it. This is in contrast to the first film, which had more people writing it than most people know.
Everybody wants to receive credit for their work, but in the world of screenwriting, simply doing the work isn’t enough. There are a lot of rules that go into deciding who gets credit for what, which results in the not infrequent case of people doing work, and not ending up in a film’s credits. Such was the case for Mattson Tomlin whose work writing The Batman went officially uncredited, though it got him a job on the sequel.
The issue of credit on the script for The Batman ended up being decided via arbitration, as Mattson Tomlin fought to have his contribution to the film recognized. In the end, he lost that fight, though the man behind Netflix's new Terminator: Zero anime admits that he knew going on that there was a good chance he wouldn’t get credit as director Matt Reeves was upfront about that possibility. Tomlin told THR…
While Tomlin understood the possibility of not getting credit, there was a point in the process where it looked like he might get credit, as his contributions to the overall script were apparently more significant than initially planned. Unfortunately, the credit did not materialize.
While Tomlin certainly wanted his credit, he says he tried to take it all in stride. He got paid for his work, and sometimes that’s how it works. While credits can certainly help make one’s career, the work Tomlin did on The Batman was still key to his future, as it clearly impressed Matt Reeves enough that when it came time to start writing the upcoming DC movie, Tomlin got called first this time. He continued…
Credit certainly won’t be an issue for The Batman Part II. The only question about the script is when it will be done. It’s been so long fans are wondering if The Batman Part II will even happen. Co-star Andy Serkis has said he expects to be filming the Batman sequel in early 2025
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.