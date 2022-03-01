The Batman’s Zoë Kravitz Confirms Catwoman’s LGBTQ+ Connection

Minor spoiler ahead for The Batman.

As far as comic book heroes go, Batman is by far one of the most popular. He’s been adapted for a film in a number of Batman movies as a result, most recently with Matt Reeves’ blockbuster The Batman. Now star Zoë Kravitz has confirmed Catwoman’s LGBTQ+ connection in the highly anticipated superhero flick.

Director Matt Reeves assembled an outstanding cast to bring Gotham City to life, chief among them being Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle. Early screenings have already happened for the flick, including a scene where Selina refers to her female friend Anika as “baby.” This led some to wonder if Catwoman is queer in the new movie, with Kravitz recently offering her perspective by saying:

That’s definitely the way I interpreted that, that they had some kind of romantic relationship.

Well, there you have it. While Catwoman and Batman seemingly have an intimate connection throughout the course of The Batman, Zoë Kravitz thinks that Selina also has a romantic relationship with Anika in Matt Reeves’ universe. Since she’s the one playing the cat burglar , the Big Little Lies star would know best.

Zoë Kravitz’s comment about Selina Kyle queerness come from an interview with Pedestrian about her role in The Batman. Moviegoers already can’t wait to see what she’s bringing to the table with Catwoman, and it turns out that the role might also be an unexpected step forward in regards to LGBTQ+ representation .

Of course, another important person to ask about this aspect of The Batman would be none other than director-writer Matt Reeves. He was also interviewed by the same outlet, and asked about whether or not Selina Kyle and her friend Anika were more than friends. The Planet of the Apes filmmaker responded with:

So I don’t think we meant to go directly in that way, but you can interpret it that way for sure. She has an intimacy with that character and it’s a tremendous and deep caring for that character, more so than a sexual thing, but there was meant to be quite an intimate relationship between them.

Interesting. It looks like there might be a discrepancy between Matt Reeves and Zoë Kravitz’s interpretation of the same scene from The Batman. We’ll just have to wait and see how well the DC blockbuster performs at the box office, and if a sequel is ordered by Warner Bros. A follow-up movie might be the perfect opportunity to put this matter to bed.

While the future of The Batman as a franchise isn’t clear, it does seem like Matt Reeves has plenty of ideas for the future of the story. He’ll be first bringing a spinoff series to HBO Max, and hopefully a big screen sequel will follow. But smart money says that his DC debut is sure to turn a few heads, especially for members of the queer community.