The Batman’s Zoë Kravitz Explains How Her Catwoman Is Unique From Previous Versions

2022 is packed with highly anticipated new movie releases , one of which is Robert Pattinson’s debut as Bruce Wayne in The Batman. The superhero (wait, can the Dark Knight even be considered a hero at this point?) film is bringing a number of comic book favorites to the screen, including The Penguin, played by Colin Farrell and Catwoman, portrayed by Zoë Kravitz. The actress has now opened up about her character and how she is uniquely portrayed in Matt Reeves' upcoming films compared to the past versions of the antiheroine.

The role of Selina Kyle a.k.a. Catwoman has gone to a number of iconic stars in the past, including the unforgettable Michelle Pfeiffer and Halle Berry. As the newest performer to take on the role, the Mad Max: Fury Road alum was initially intimidated after landing the role .

Every actress who's played the beloved comics character has done so differently and, as a result, each version of the bringing something new to the table. Zoë Kravitz has received advice from Halle Berry about utilizing her own skills for the role and the many storylines she could tell . And it sounds like Kravitz is indeed going to be a fresh version of elusive thief because, in an interview with our sister site Total Film , she promised a more in depth look at Selina Kyle, saying:

To see a person like Selina really get in touch with her power and become Catwoman? That’s a journey that I’m really interested in exploring. We haven’t quite seen that yet. We usually meet Catwoman, and it’s either a very quick transformation – an overnight thing – or she’s already there. And so to find the emotional journey that brings her to the place where she is making the choice to be this person, is what I’m really excited about.

It sounds like we can expect The Batman to update Kyle's transformation into her alter ego, which the trailer has alluded to as well. Quite a bit has actually been revealed about this version of Selina , and I honestly can’t wait to see her take up the mantle once the film hits theaters. Fans already been given a good view at how Zoë Kravitz will look in the role and, if that’s anything to go on, we’ll (once again) be in for something special.

The Batman is set to head to theaters in less than a month’s time on March 4. The Gotham goodness will extend past the release of the movie, though, as two spinoffs has already been greenlit. A police-centric show is in the works, and Colin Farrell’s version of The Penguin has secured an original series . Both shows are set to stream on HBO Max.