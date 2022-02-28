The Batman Reviews Have Dropped, Here’s What Critics Are Saying About Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader
The Caped Crusader returns to the big screen this week.
The time has finally come to see Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader. The Batman will make its highly anticipated premiere in theaters this Friday, March 4, with lofty box office expectations. Critics have already had a chance to see Batman and Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz) team up to take on the Riddler (Paul Dano). Let’s take a look at what the reviews are saying about the Matt Reeves blockbuster.
The Batman takes the superhero back to his second year of fighting crime. The Dark Knight will face off against the classic villain the Riddler, a serial killer targeting Gotham City’s elite. Along the way Bruce Wayne uncovers corruption that connects back to his own family. Joining Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz and Paul Dano in the star-studded cast are Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as Gotham City crime lord Carmine Falcone, and Colin Farrell as Penguin, to name just a few. So what did the critics think of The Batman?
Starting with our CinemaBlend review, Eric Eisenberg rates the blockbuster 4.5 stars out of 5, saying Robert Pattinson and Colin Farrell are standouts, but the director does right by all of the film's actors, giving Matt Reeves' take on the well-known superhero story a special personality:
Matt Singer of ScreenCrush gives the movie a 7 out of 10, commending Matt Reeves' ambition in making the viewer see the familiar superhero in a new way. He says it also differs stylistically from its predecessors:
Alex Stedman of IGN rates the film a "masterpiece," or 10 out of 10, saying when Robert Pattinson and Paul Dano face off, it's impossible to look away:
Several critics make note of this version's serious tone and Robert Pattinson as what Leah Greenblatt of EW calls possibly "the Darkest Knight yet." She grades the movie a B, noting of Pattinson:
Germain Lussier of io9 says The Batman is unlike any version of this superhero we've ever seen, noting that the movie is more detective procedural than superhero blockbuster. But he's not the only critic who takes issue with the film's finale, saying it betrays the rest of the movie's vision:
The critics also all make note of the detective story that highlights The Batman, and Mike Ryan of Uproxx says the film feels like a murder mystery that just happens to feature Batman. It differs from other superhero movies in a way Ryan calls refreshing.
Will you be checking out The Batman on opening weekend? The movie premieres Friday, March 4, and director Matt Reeves has really hyped the IMAX version. Also be sure to check out our 2022 Movie Release Schedule to plan ahead for your next movie night!
