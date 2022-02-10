Zoë Kravitz's Best Movies And TV Shows And How To Watch Them

I’m sure that for a lot of people, when they hear the name ‘Kravitz,’ they think of Lenny Kravitz, the famous musician, but for me, I think of his daughter, Zoë Kravitz. With her 2022 roles in KIMI and The Batman, Kravitz has become more of a star now than ever and her future is bright. However, that doesn’t mean she hasn’t had previous successful roles that you should check out.

From Big Little Lies to Divergent, Kravitz has quite the catalogue of movies. Here are some of the best Zoë Kravitz movies and TV shows that are streaming or available to rent right now.

(Image credit: HBO)

Big Little Lies (2017, 2019)

Big Little Lies pulls back the curtain on what it looks like to be a perfectionist, when three seemingly perfect mothers end up getting involved in a murder investigation that changes their lives forever.

Kravitz played Bonnie Howard Carlson, the wife of Nathan, and received critical acclaim for her role. While there’s been no confirmation that a Season 3 is on the horizon for the popular show (which has won several awards), there has been talk from the leads, who would be interested to continue the story . Here’s hoping that we get to see Kravitz as Bonnie once again.

Stream Big Little Lies on HBO Max.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

X-Men: First Class (2011)

One of Kravitz’s first big roles was portraying Angel Salvadore in X-Men: First Class. This movie basically acts as an origin story for the beginning of X-Men and how the mutant team came to be, as they faced an international threat.

Kravitz’s character was a mutant with dragonfly wings who had acidic saliva that was able to burn through anyone’s skin - talk about a pretty scary power. While some of the X-Men films can sometimes be hit or miss, I’ve always really enjoyed watching this one, as it introduces a lot of new characters to the X-Men: First Class cast that I enjoy, including Kravitz’s character, which she plays perfectly.

Stream X-Men: First Class on Disney+.

Rent X-Men: First Class on Amazon.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Divergent Series (2014-2016)

Remember when young adult dystopian movies were all the rage? Divergent was a part of that trend. These movies tell the story of a society where everyone is split into different factions where they remain for the rest of their lives. Except one girl, Tris, feels like she doesn't fit in anywhere. With a dark conspiracy about her home rising to the surface, it’s up to her and her friends to save everyone.

Kravitz, for her time in the series, portrayed Tris' friend Christina, who aimed to help her. While Divergent was never my favorite film series to emerge from this genre of teen movies, I do enjoy Kravitz's performance throughout, and her interactions with Shailene Woodley’s character, Tris, are fun to watch. I’ll never understand why they stopped making Divergent movies , though.

Rent The Divergent Series on Amazon.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald (2018)

The Wizarding World continued on in this spinoff. Fantastic Beasts, acting as a prequel to Harry Potter, mainly follows Newt Scamander and his adventures in the Wizarding World, from his interactions with wizards that we know, and to legendary villains such as Gellert Grindelwald, as we see in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Zoë Kravitz portrays Leta Lestrange (you know, from that crazy family in the Harry Potter universe), and I personally really liked her portrayal of the character, showing just how lost she was as not only a witch, but a human, after years of ostracization from society. While I’m not sure if Leta will be making a comeback in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, I can at least re-watch this movie and admire her performance again.

Stream Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald on HBO Max.

Rent Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald on Amazon.

(Image credit: Hulu)

High Fidelity (2020)

Now this was a series that deserved more time. High Fidelity, based on the book and the 2000 movie of the same name, takes place in Brooklyn, NY and follows Robyn Brooks, otherwise known as Rob, who owns a vinyl store, is obsessed with music and is struggling with her own dating life.

Fun fact - even though Kravitz stars in the TV show, High Fidelity, her mother, Lisa Bonet, actually stared in the original film back in 2000. Talk about the ultimate tribute to your mother. And, Kravitz rocks it in her role as well, capturing the audience with her screen-presence and proving that she’s leading lady material. If only this show hadn’t been cancelled so quickly.

Stream High Fidelity on Hulu.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (2018)

Now this is one of my favorite superhero movies. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse tells the story of Miles Morales, a young man who gets bitten by a spider and takes on the role of Spider-Man in his universe - but when a portal to the multiverse is opened, and Miles has to take on villain after villain, with the help of other Spider-People from other worlds.

While Kravitz didn’t voice one of the Spider-heroes, she did voice the famous girlfriend/wife of Peter Parker, Mary Jane Watson, who plays an essential part in Peter Parker’s character arc in the movie - plus, her voice fits the character perfectly. Into the Spider-Verse is my personal favorite Spider-Man movie , and I can’t wait until the sequel comes out . If only time could move quicker.

Rent Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse on Amazon.

(Image credit: Roadshow Entertainment/Warner Bros.)

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

This very popular movie had a ton of stars. Mad Max: Fury Road is a post-apocalyptic film set in a world where food and water are limited and humans have divided up into factions. And now, Max Rockatansky has been dragged into a lengthy battle that changes the course of his life forever.

Kravitz portrays one of the five wives of Immortan Joe, the main antagonist of Mad Max, and by God, she and everyone else who plays a wife is badass as hell. I absolutely loved her scenes in this movie, showing that she is capable of being a full-fledged action star. It makes me even more excited to see her as Catwoman in The Batman .

Stream Mad Max: Fury Road on HBO Max.

Rent Mad Max: Fury Road on Amazon.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

Dope (2015)

In this fun film from 2015, Dope follows Malcolm, a high schooler who ends up on the guest list for a big party alongside his friends. However, when this party turns violent and he has to run, he finds that there’s suddenly ecstasy in his backpack. Hilarities begin to occur as he and his friends try to avoid getting killed by people who want his mysterious stash.

Zoë Kravitz played Nakia, one of the main characters, and I loved her interactions with Malcolm, played by Shameik Moore. They had great chemistry and really gave that coming-of-age vibe where they’re sort of dancing around each other, but you can tell that they like each other, as well. With all the craziness that happens in this movie, their friendship was a nice constant that I really enjoyed watching.

Rent Dope on Amazon.

(Image credit: Neon/Stage 6 Films)

Gemini (2017)

This independent movie really showcases Kravitz's acting talent. Gemini is a mystery thriller that tells the story of a movie star and her assistant. But, when this movie star is found dead one morning, the assistant has to find a way to clear her name as she is dragged through the mud and accused of murder.

Kravitz plays Heather, the main movie star of the film who is murdered, and I personally think it’s roles like this where she shines the most. She does a great job of showing that mysterious woman that has so many secrets, only for all of them to be revealed at the end. And, let me say that this movie is also really pretty. The cinematography is excellent and catches your eye instantly.

Stream Gemini on Hulu.

Rent Gemini on Amazon.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

Rough Night (2017)

Lastly, we have Rough Night. This fun comedy is exactly what I love to watch - as we see five college friends who come back together again. What does this lead to? A crazy and eventful weekend in Miami during a bachelorette party.

Let me tell you first that Kravitz isn’t the only big name on this list. She co-stars with big names such as Scarlett Johansson, Jillian Bell, Kate McKinnon, and so many more. And, to be honest, I love them all so much together. Kravitz is great as Blair and really lets herself have fun with this role, but the rest of the cast is so joyful to watch, too. Rough Night is one of those films you watch when you just need a laugh, and every time, it’ll succeed in giving you that.

Rent Rough Night on Amazon.