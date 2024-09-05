‘You Would’ve Thought We Were Being Invaded’: After Tim Burton Recalled Casting Michael Keaton As Batman Amid Backlash, The Actor Explained How He Felt About It
Michael Keaton still can't believe the reaction to his original Batman casting.
Today, anybody who is paying attention would have to credit Michael Keaton with one of the best live-action Batman performances to date. However, you would never have guessed that would be the case considering the uproar when he was cast in the '80s. Tim Burton has talked about the backlash to the decision to cast Keaton in the role and, shortly after, Keaton recalled his own feelings on the matter.
In the late 1980s, Michael Keaton was known primarily as a comedic actor and he was just coming off one of his biggest roles ever, Beetlejuice. It was shortly after that that movie’s director, Tim Burton, was tapped to make a Batman movie. Speaking at Burton’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, Keaton talked about his director’s decision to cast him, and the way the idea was received in the press:
It’s certainly true that a lot of people were not excited by the idea of Michael Keaton as Batman. It’s been reported that more than 50,000 angry letters were sent to Warner Bros. in the wake of the announcement. It wouldn’t have been surprising if some at the studio were equally apprehensive after a reaction like that. A lot was riding on the new Batman movie, after all.
Despite the pressure, Tim Burton did indeed stand by his leading man, and the rest is history. Not only did the Mr. Mom star make two excellent Batman movies, but the actor says their impact goes far behind his own career. Keaton explained, sharing the following sentiments:
Michael Keaton would become so popular that when he reprised the role in The Flash, it arguably became the most-talked-about part of the whole movie. Also, one of the reasons fans were disappointed the Batgirl movie was shelved is the fact that it included another performance from the actor as the Dark Knight. Keaton is less disappointed the movie didn't happen. He still got paid.
There’s certainly no argument that Tim Burton started it all and, perhaps, if he had gone with a more conventional choice, Batman would not have been the success that it was. Michael Keaton knows what it meant to his career, and many of us know as well. You can stream that 1989 flick as well as its sequel, Batman Returns, using a Max subscription now.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.