When Is The Batman 2 Filming? Robert Pattinson’s Return To Set Has Reportedly Been Revealed

It’s an interesting time for DC fans, as new CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran are hard at work bringing their new vision to the shared universe, and finally creating something cohesive in the process. But there are a few highly anticipated upcoming DC movies that are set outside of the main timeline, including sequels for both The Batman and Joker. While Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga are currently filming the latter project, when is The Batman 2 starting production? Luckily for fans, Robert Patttinson’s return to set has reportedly been revealed.

Production on Matt Reeves’ The Batman occurred at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, and ended up performing well at the box office and even earning a few Oscar nominations . Ever since its release and that surprising inclusion of Barry Keoghan’s Joker , fans have been eager to know when production on the first sequel will begin. And according to a new update on Production Weekly (via Batman News ), The Batman 2 is expected to begin filming later this year in November. What’s more, filming will seemingly take place in Warner Bros. Leavesden Studios across the pond, which is where some footage was shot for the first movie.

This news, while unconfirmed by the powers that be at Warner Bros., is sure to excite DC fans out there who can’t wait to dive back into Matt Reeves’ take on Gotham City. The first movie skipped the origin story, with Robert Pattinson’s title character already a few years into his work as a vigilante. It feels like the burgeoning franchise could seemingly go anywhere, and moviegoers will no doubt be eager to learn what characters from DC comics are included in the developing blockbuster.

If this report is to be believed, it seems like The Batman franchise is seemingly able to operate outside of the rules of the DCEU as a whole. The first movie’s box office and critical response was no doubt helpful in this regard, and it’s clear that Matt Reeves has a specific vision in mind. Part of that vision will become clear with the Penguin spinoff TV series starring Colin Farrell that’s expected to arrive on HBO Max.

By the end of The Batman , the title character and Catwoman had developed a fascinating give and take, which will no doubt be explored in the forthcoming sequel. While the Riddler was incarcerated at Arkham Asylum, he was shown befriending a mysterious figure who fans clocked as the Joker . And with Penguin also set to become a full fledged crime lord, there’s plenty of narrative threads to pull from. Plus there's always the potential for new characters to join the fray.