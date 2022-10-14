Black Adam’s Credits Scene Gets Leaked As DC Tries To Scrub The Internet Of Spoilers

The first half of this story is completely spoiler free, and does not ruin Black Adam. We will get into Black Adam spoilers later in the story, but will warn you long before they happen.

Studios do everything in their power to prevent leaks on their major movies… usually of the comic book kind. Screenings of studio blockbusters are limited to major markets where security can keep a lid on spoilers and piracy. But once the movie hits the open market, it unfortunately is fair game for the audience to post whatever it sees fit. And that’s what is happening with the anticipated end-credits scene for DC’s new movie Black Adam, starring none other than Dwayne Johnson . If you want to stay unspoiled for the scene, which won’t be in theaters until October 21, then start staying off of social media.

So, Black Adam held its world premiere in Mexico City earlier this month, then staged another premiere in New York City this week. Audiences are starting to see the movie (after press members screened it in order to participate in the Black Adam junket ). Which means that some audience members have been able to capture the end-credits sequence, and according to Variety , have been posting them online. The trade goes on to note that social media platforms like Twitter and Tik Tok are doing everything that they can to pull down any clips of the footage because it violates rules on the sites regarding the posting of copyrighted materials. But the Genie is out of the bottle, and trying to stay ahead of the Internet when it comes to sharing material like this it like trying to put the toothpaste back in the tube.

What happens in the scene? Variety has details, and we will put them after this image. This is your last chance to bail out before the spoilers start!

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

By the end of the movie, Black Adam (The Rock) has established himself as the protector of Kahndaq. He’s approached by a machine which presents a screen, and on it is Task Force X leader Amanda Waller, played by Viola Davis. She implies that Black Adam is free to stay in Kahndaq, but should he choose to try and leave the area, she’ll bring the hammer down on him. Black Adam counters that there isn’t a being on the planet strong enough to stop him, to which she replies that she has access to people who are NOT of this planet.

At which point, the machine explodes, leaving behind a wall of smoke. And from that smoke comes the phrase:

It’s been a while since anyone’s made the world this nervous. Black Adam… we should talk.

The line is delivered by Superman, played by fan-favorite actor Henry Cavill, returning to the role for the first time since Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Now, when we interviewed Dwayne Johnson on behalf of this movie, he promised us that Black Adam would fight Superman in an upcoming DC movie . However, I will caution that DC and Warner Bros. have put teases into several of their movies, which haven’t paid off. Remember the Justice League end credits scenes that set up a Lex Luthor and Deathstroke team up movie?

So while it appears that The Rock wants to build toward such a team up, DC fans still need Black Adam to do really well at the box office, showing the studio that there’s an appetite for more stories in this world. And leaking the main reason to SEE this movie doesn’t really help the film’s box office odds.