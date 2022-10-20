DC Confirmed A Huge Black Adam Spoiler Before The Movie Even Came Out

Warning: MAJOR SPOILERS for Black Adam are ahead! Read another one of our fine articles if you wish to go into this latest DC movie as freshly as possible.

Dwayne Johnson spent years refusing to quit on the prospect of playing Black Adam, and now his day is finally here. Black Adam, the latest of the DC movies, is opening wide in theaters, and there’s a lot being packed into this blockbuster, including the title character’s clash with the Justice Society of America. However, before Black Adam even came out, DC confirmed arguably the biggest spoiler of the movie through a social media post.

Just to be safe, here’s an extra SPOILER warning. Ok, I’ve done my due diligence, let’s keep going.

If you’ve been following along with the Black Adam press rounds, you know that Dwayne Johnson has repeatedly talked about his desire for Teth-Adam to fight Henry Cavill’s Superman someday. That’s hardly surprising considering The Rock has been hyping up this showdown for years. However, thanks to the Black Adam end-credits scene being leaked, we now know that the Man of Steel himself shows up once the main story is over. I won’t go into the details of that scene to preserve some secrecy, but with Black Adam only hours away from arriving in theaters, DC spoiled Superman’s involvement with a video you can watch below:

Here we have a faux text conversation of Black Adam talking smack to Superman, noting that those green jewels that are obviously meant to be kryptonite aren’t the only “rock” that can kick the Kryptonian hero’s ass. See what they did there? Needless to say Superman isn’t amused, and then Hawkman, the Justice Society’s leader, enters the chat. The video ends with the necessary plug of Black Adam coming to theaters, but this is enough to tip people off that Superman has a role to play in the movie, even if no specifics were divulged.

To be clear, none of Black Adam’s marketing has remotely teased that Superman shows up. Obviously plenty of Justice Society-related action has been shown off, and it was also revealed that Viola Davis is back as Amanda Waller, but the Superman of it all had been kept a closely-guarded secret. Now there’s the chance that the average moviegoer who’s only seen a Black Adam trailer and/or a few TV spots could stumble upon this social media post and realize Clark Kent/Kal-El is part of the Black Adam proceedings. Personally, I would have saved a video like this for a few days or even a week after the movie’s release, but the proverbial cat’s out of the bag now.

Still, as already mentioned, Superman is just a small portion of what Black Adam has to offer, so check out the movie for yourself to get the full picture. Dwayne Johnson’s costars include Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher and Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz. Juame Collet-Serra, who previously worked with The Rock on Jungle Cruise, directed the feature, and Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani wrote the script.

Don’t forget to read CinemaBlend’s review of Black Adam and continue stopping by these parts for more coverage about the movie. As for Henry Cavill’s Superman, you can watch his past appearances with an HBO Max subscription, and pieces are reportedly being moved into place for him to get the DCEU spotlight again.