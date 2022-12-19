Dwayne Johnson Debunks Rumors Of A Feud With Warner Bros. After DC Shakeup

It’s difficult to argue that DC’s film universe hasn’t been a bit more chaotic behind the scenes than its counterpart at Marvel Studios. Things have had more difficulty clicking into place, and that’s only become more complicated when DC Films gained new heads in James Gunn and Peter Safran. However, things aren’t as bad as they may have appeared, because WB and Dwayne Johnson are not going to war.

Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam movie has been at the center of a lot of conversations in recent weeks. Johnson's superhero film struggled at the box office, and more recently, the biggest news coming from the movie, the return to the franchise of Henry Cavill as Superman, turned out to lead to nothing, as Cavill won’t be playing the Man of Steel again after all.

Where this leaves Dwayne Johnson and DC Films is a big question. While there has been some pushback to the idea that Black Adam will lose money, the reversal on Cavill, who is represented by Dwayne Johnson’s agent, who is also his ex-wife, could have led to some internal problems. There was some indication that those problems were manifesting when it was reported that The Rock has stopped following the Instagram accounts of both the Black Adam movie and Warner Bros. Discovery. However, Johnson responded directly to the report on Twitter saying that he had not done this, as he had never followed the accounts in the first place.

100% not true Never followed either account on IG.

It’s unclear where the initial confusion came from. The Rock follows over 600 accounts on Instagram, which is a small number considering that he has over 350 million followers, but it’s certainly enough that it’s going to be difficult to keep track of just who he’s following at any time.

It’s possible that it was simply assumed that Dwayne Johnson followed those accounts at some point, it certainly would make sense that he did as he had a business relationship with them. Perhaps it was noticed that he stopped following some accounts recently, and when it was realized that he was not currently following those accounts, it was believed that he must have stopped following them recently.

The original post did set off a lot of fans who are very angry about the state of DC films. The reporter, who has interviewed Dwayne Johnson more than once, apologized for the error and deleted the original tweet. Johnson didn’t seem to upset by the whole thing, saying…

We’re always good bro. Insanely toxic time and culture. On a positive note tell your mama I said hi!!

There clearly is a shakeup happening at DC. That’s too be expected when new bosses take over. However, it does not appear that all these significant changes are necessarily having an impact on Dwayne Johnson’s relationship with the studio. A lot has already changed regarding the studio’s direction and a lot more is likely to change before things settle down. We’ll just have to wait and see what the future for Dwayne Johnson and Black Adam really are.