Richard Madden Jokes About Working With Game Of Thrones Co-Star Kit Harington Again In The Eternals

With Eternals, Marvel Studios has delivered a cosmic epic spanning thousands of years, which includes plenty of action and raw emotion. Amid all of that though, it also gave Game of Thrones fans a sweet reunion between co-stars Richard Madden and Kit Harington . Viewers were likely glad to see Robb Stark and Jon Snow share the screen again, but how was it for the actors themselves? Well, Madden recently opened up about their recent collaboration by sharing some jokey thoughts.

The two stars worked together for three seasons of HBO’s acclaimed fantasy series, so one would imagine that the two have great rapport. Of course, such a bond theoretically means the two can throw playful jabs at each other here and there. This certainly seems to be the case judging by Richard Madden’s humorous assertion that reteaming with his old colleague was “terrible”:

(Jokes) It was terrible. I hated it the first time, and I hated it more the second time.

Based on the actor’s recent video interview with co-star Gemma Chan for IMDb , this was actually far from the case. He went on to share some positive thoughts on working with Kit Harington again. The actor also recalled one specific night of shooting that was particularly fun for him:

No, it was great seeing Kit and being on set with him again. Actually, I remember that night me, you and Kit being there and we’re all friends off camera. We’ve actually gone drinking in Camden. I came in and stood in the cold with you guys and it felt like another Friday night in Camden.

There’s really nothing like old friends getting together, is there? And having such a reunion take place on a massive movie set had to be even more surreal. As those who’ve seen Eternals probably know (and as Richard Madden has confirmed in the past), the Game of Thrones alums don’t have much screen time together. Nevertheless, you can’t help but love the fact that they did get some time to enjoy each other’s company during the production.

What’s probably most interesting about this reunion is the connection between the actors’ Eternals characters. Richard Madden portrays the powerful Ikaris , who was the longtime lover of Sersi, played by Gemma Chan . Meanwhile, Kit Harington plays Dane Whitman , who courts Chan’s character in the present. And it’s all even more ironic given that both stars have actually been friends with Chan for years. To some, that may seem awkward, but the comfort that all three have with each other may have actually made it easier for them to play out those relationships.

I don’t know about you guys, but I’d definitely be down to see the pair of Game of Thrones actors share the screen again. But while you wait for any word on that front, you can check out their work in by seeing Eternals in theaters now.